NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Target Jonas Valanciunas Using James Wiseman As Main Trade Chip

One of the potential trade candidates on the Warriors' roster is former No. 2 pick, James Wiseman. The Warriors may have said on numerous occasions that they consider Wiseman part of their long-term future but with his lack of experience and current health issues, most people believe that they are better off using him as a trade chip to acquire a more durable and experienced center.

In a recent article, Nathan Beighle of Fansided's Blue Man Hoop created a list of big men the Warriors should trade Wiseman for in the 2022 NBA offseason. These include veteran center Jonas Valanciunas of the New Orleans Pelicans.