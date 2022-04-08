Inside Selena Gomez And Taylor Swift's Sweetest Memories

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have had one of Hollywood's strongest bonds for years. Both stars are used to making the headlines for controversial reasons, but they are as close as sisters. The duo has maintained their friendship despite how easily celebrities fall out.

Although they've been seen publicly affectionate with each other, the bulk of their bond occurs outside of the spotlight. The pair have even accompanied each other to big award events as dates.

The celebrity besties have solidified friendship by always creating good memories together irrespective of difficult times in their lives. Taylor and Selena are also each other's cheerleaders. The superstars never get tired of celebrating each other's success. When Taylor releases new songs, Gomez is always among the first to congratulate and cheer her on.

Gomez was even featured in Taylor's iconic music video for her Grammy-winning song, Bad Blood. In addition, Taylor is no stranger to Selena Gomez's cooking show Selena + Chef. The Folklore crooner is easily Gomez's biggest support.

Keep scrolling to see the sweetest memories of Taylor and Selena.