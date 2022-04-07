Zendaya Discusses The Mental Health Toll Of 'Euphoria'

For Zendaya, therapy has been the foundation of her mental health treatment. She openly discussed the benefits, and how it has helped her overcome her stage fright. She also recommends it for everyone, regardless of their mental health status. The value of communicating with a trained and objective party, as opposed to talking to a parent, spouse, or friend, is something she emphasizes in interviews. The National Alliance on Mental Health agrees with her - therapy is listed first in treatment for anxiety disorders. Cognitive-behavioral therapy and exposure therapy are often very helpful, in addition, to talk therapy. Zendaya also mentioned how important therapy was to her during the Covid-19 pandemic set in, which left her feeling depressed and "bad".

