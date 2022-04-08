Olympian Jamie Anderson Flaunts Ripped Abs

Olympic Gold-medalist Jamie Anderson made her third appearance at the Winter Games in Beijing two months ago. Unfortunately, he failed to continue her winning streak at the Women's Snowboarding Slopestyle. She fell behind in the race after failing to qualify for the Big Air finals leading her to return home to the US without a medal. The good news is that she'll always have her PyeongChang medal, so all's not lost except maybe a slightly bruised ego and derailed ambition. She admitted to Vogue that,

"Going into this Olympics there are so many talented riders, it could really be anyone. Just depends on how the day goes, and who can deal with the pressure."

Flaunting Her Toned Abs

The snowboarder flaunted her tight abs in a black-on-black sportswear outfit featuring a cropped top worn inside a tracksuit jacket. There's a red concert band on her left hand alongside her wedding ring, indicating she snapped the picture in the bathroom of an event. While Jamie is into extreme sports, her workout routine for getting toned abs is milder - she engages in Yoga practices.

Combining Exercises

The Olympian revealed that she started her mindfulness journey as a teenager after a terrible accident. Now, she combines it with her regular snowboarding exercises to keep her body and spirit in one piece. She also includes leisure exercises like Mountain Biking, hiking, and surfing in her routines to ensure she's having fun while working out her entire body.

Less Weights During Snowboard Season

Getty | Jamie McCarthy

Still talking to Vogue, Jamie explained that she mixed Yoga and strength training (functional training), including "squats, twisting, rotating, and push-ups without weights." Her reps vary based on the season, so she avoids (or reduces the use of) weights during the active snowboarding season since there's already "impact." Instead, Jamie stretches and elongates her limbs for more flexibility during her routines.

Beijing Olympics And New Challenges

Returning to the Olympics in February took its toll on the 2x champion, as she revealed during an interview. She clarified that it's tougher on the athletes than it looks to fans watching from home. They dealt with extreme weather conditions, challenging runs, and new opponents.

"For a long time in my career it was pretty easy to win; I didn’t have to do too much. I didn’t really have anyone pushing me. And now I am very much pushed by everyone - even the girls on this team."

Chloe Kim of Team USA took home the Gold Medal despite Jamie's failure to qualify for the finals.

