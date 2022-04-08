Olympian Jamie Anderson Flaunts Ripped Abs

Olympic Gold-medalist Jamie Anderson made her third appearance at the Winter Games in Beijing two months ago. Unfortunately, he failed to continue her winning streak at the Women's Snowboarding Slopestyle. She fell behind in the race after failing to qualify for the Big Air finals leading her to return home to the US without a medal. The good news is that she'll always have her PyeongChang medal, so all's not lost except maybe a slightly bruised ego and derailed ambition. She admitted to Vogue that,
"Going into this Olympics there are so many talented riders, it could really be anyone. Just depends on how the day goes, and who can deal with the pressure."