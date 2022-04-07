5 Times Reese Witherspoon And Daughter Ava Phillippe Looked Amazing

Speak about children of Hollywood stars and the name of Ava Phillippe — the daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe — immediately comes to mind.

The 22-year-old Instagram influencer, who has amassed one million followers on the popular photo-and-photo-sharing website, is not only famous because she belongs to a celebrity household, but she is equally loved by her fans for her gorgeous looks and great personality.

Ava also recently made headlines after she revealed that she is attracted to people, irrespective of their gender.

While Ava regularly posts her pictures, videos, and stories on the social media site, whenever she poses with her mom, the snaps become an instant hit.

Here are five gorgeous Instagram snaps in which Ava posed with Reese Witherspoon.