5 Times Reese Witherspoon And Daughter Ava Phillippe Looked Amazing

Getty | Matt Winkelmeyer

Entertainment
Sarah Haider

Speak about children of Hollywood stars and the name of Ava Phillippe — the daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe — immediately comes to mind.

The 22-year-old Instagram influencer, who has amassed one million followers on the popular photo-and-photo-sharing website, is not only famous because she belongs to a celebrity household, but she is equally loved by her fans for her gorgeous looks and great personality.

Ava also recently made headlines after she revealed that she is attracted to people, irrespective of their gender.

While Ava regularly posts her pictures, videos, and stories on the social media site, whenever she poses with her mom, the snaps become an instant hit.

Here are five gorgeous Instagram snaps in which Ava posed with Reese Witherspoon.

The Latest

Zendaya Discusses The Mental Health Toll Of 'Euphoria'

'Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me': Alicia Silverstone On Being Vegan

Mikaela Shiffrin Shows Arm Strength In Handstand Push-Up

Gwen Stefani Talks Marriage To Blake Shelton On 'Ellen'

Jennifer Aniston's Guide To Staying Fit

'Feeling Lucky'

Shutterstock | 64736

In May 2020, Ava took to her page and posted a lovely picture of herself in which she could be seen posing with her beautiful mom. The snap was posted to mark Mother's Day.

In the snap, Ava wore a black blazer, while Reese could be seen rocking a purple top along with a pink coat. In the caption, the 20-year-old influencer wrote that she is "lucky" to be loved and raised by her mother.

"Happy mother’s day to my first best friend! thank you for your everyday commitment to raising and loving us to the best of your ability. I am so lucky to learn from and be loved by you.

Celebrities

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Hint: It's Not An Overall!

By chisom

'Lovely Mama'

Shutterstock | 1092671

In November 2017, Ava uploaded a beautiful snapshot in which she could be posing for the camera along with the "Cruel Intentions" star on the red carpet. The picture was captured at the 2017 Innovators Awards, where Reese had won an accolade for being the 2017 Entertainment Innovator, according to Global News Wire.

In the snap, the mother-daughter duo could be seen dressed up in chic black outfits. While Ava wrote in the caption that she felt great supporting her "lovely mama" at the event.

"Had such a wonderful time last night supporting my lovely mama and seeing all the amazing projects coming from these visionary innovators!" she wrote in the caption.

Kaley Cuoco Has Ridiculous New 'Trailer Rules' While Filming On Set

Miley Cyrus Admits She Had 'Identity Crisis' After Hannah Montana

Big Little Date Night

Shutterstock | 673594

In May 2019, Ava and Reese posed together at the launch ceremony of HBO's "Big Little Lies Season 2". Ava opted for a little black outfit, while Reese looked gorgeous in an off-the-shoulder animal-print dress.

In the caption, Ava congratulated her mother and praised her hard work and passion for the series.

"Big Little Date Night. Congrats to every member of #BLL2 crew! So especially proud of my mama and her passion for this story and her work. After seeing just the first episode, I honestly cannot wait to see more!

'Glowingly Gorgeous Mama'

Getty | Vivien Killilea

On March 23, 2019, Ava took to her Instagram page and shared a lovely snapshot in which she could be once again seen posing with her mother against the breathtaking view of the sea.

Ava posted the photo to wish a happy birthday to her mother, who had turned 43 years of age at that time.

"Happy happy birthday to my glowingly gorgeous mama. You are such a generous, conscientious, and passionately kind person, and I am so blessed to bear witness to your light and love each and every day! Love you!"

Read Next

Must Read

Charlotte Flair Comments On Possible Match With Zelina Vega

Kaley Cuoco Has Ridiculous New 'Trailer Rules' While Filming On Set

Inside Alexandra Daddario's 'Charming' 600-Square-Foot Starter Home

Emily Ratajkowski Struts Streets Pantless In Leggy Versace

Tour Zendaya's $4 Million Ranch-Style Encino Home

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.