Chanel West Coast Flaunts Abs For Night Out

Ex-Ridiculous co-host Chanel West Coast showed off her toned abs during a night out with her girlfriends on Monday, April 4. The rapper has an impeccable casual style wearing outfits that flaunt her toned physique in her music videos and Instagram posts. According to Hollywood Life, the 30-year-old rapper prioritizes working out over dieting to maintain an impressive figure.
"You need to work out! I mean a lot of people like to start themselves on cute diets but the truth is you can really eat whatever you want as long as you workout on a daily basis. I try to eat healthy but since I work out I still enjoy a large pizza by myself! But In & Out burgers and all those things, you can have those as long as you workout."