Mikaela Shiffrin is known as one of the greatest alpine skier racers in the world. Being a professional skier comes with workouts and training. Shiffrin has a reputation for engaging in rigorous workouts, which might be why she is good at what she does. The Alpine ski racer loves handstand push-ups. She showed extreme arm strength in a vigorous handstand push-up video she posted on her Instagram page.
Mikaela Shiffrin Shows Arm Strength In Handstand Push-Up
The Latest
Shiffrin Loves Handstand Push-Ups
Shiffrin loves handstands. She does a handstand pose from time to time. As always, the 27-year-old showed an incredible amount of arm strength when she did handstand push-ups in a workout video posted on her Instagram page. Shiffrin used a pink yoga mat to cushion her head while she worked out. She wore a white top and black shorts. The Alpine ski racer said that she felt that she went lower than what she saw when she watched the video while doing the workout.
Celebrities
Christina Aguilera All Chaps While Recreating 'Dirrty' Look
Christina Aguilera All Chaps While Recreating 'Stripped' Look
How Shiffrin Built A Workout Culture
Shiffrin lost her father, Jeff Shiffrin, in February 2020 when he suffered a severe head injury after an accident. The alpine ski racer had a close relationship with her father before his death. He taught her how to ski before she attended the ski academy. Despite the loss of her father, Shiffrin has not given up on life. The youngest ever gold medalist in Women's Slalom, shared a workout video on her Instagram reel. She shared memories of her time with her dad in the long caption accompanying the video. She also expressed regret about missing out on spending time with her dad during her teenage years when she refused his offer to help with her workouts.
How Shiffrin Trains
The two-time Olympic Gold Medalist is known for her intense training. She has an amazing ability to keep up with her workouts. Here's how she trains. First, she does some warm-up by doing light cardio and stretches. Her workout focuses on strength training. Her trainer told CNN that Shiffrin's workout, which he called the "eccentric training overload," focuses on strength. Her interval training workout is very intense. Her workouts often rate 9/10 on the grading scale she fills out after every workout. She confesses that she sometimes comes close to puking from an intense workout, though she never has.
Maintaining Balance
The ability to maintain balance is essential in skiing. Shiffrin also does an hour of balance work after her interval training in order to increase her ability to maintain balance. According to Self, the sports star is a firm believer in self-motivation. She believes that "motivation must come from within." She also ensures that she gets enough sleep in order to give her body the time to recover after an intense workout. She loves to have a long night's rest and makes it a habit to take daily naps.