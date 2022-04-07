Mikaela Shiffrin Shows Arm Strength In Handstand Push-Up

Shiffrin lost her father, Jeff Shiffrin, in February 2020 when he suffered a severe head injury after an accident. The alpine ski racer had a close relationship with her father before his death. He taught her how to ski before she attended the ski academy. Despite the loss of her father, Shiffrin has not given up on life. The youngest ever gold medalist in Women's Slalom, shared a workout video on her Instagram reel. She shared memories of her time with her dad in the long caption accompanying the video. She also expressed regret about missing out on spending time with her dad during her teenage years when she refused his offer to help with her workouts.