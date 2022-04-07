Serena Williams Flaunts Toned Legs

Serena Williams is arguably the number one tennis player in the world.

The 23 time Grand Slam winner is also known for having one of the fittest bodies in the world of professional sports. However, there's a rigorous workout regimen and diet plan behind the toned body that fans see on the court.

In the past, Serena has opened up about not being a fan of working out in a traditional gym setting. She often favorited dancing, running, and yoga over more conventional methods of exercise. It was around the time of her pregnancy that she shifted focus to working out in the way most people envision.

Continue reading to know how the ultra-fit tennis pro stays fit and defined.