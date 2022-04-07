Gwen Stefani Talks Marriage To Blake Shelton On 'Ellen'

"I didn't make that up! He made it up," Stefani clarified. "Yes, he calls me ‘Pretty Girl.'"

As for Shelton, Stefani said that she's been known to refer to her husband as "Blakey."

"We all call him Blakey," she added, seemingly giving a nod to the three sons she shares with Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale.

As fans of the couple may recall, Stefani and Shelton fell in love on the set of The Voice after she split from Rossdale and his marriage to Miranda Lambert came to an end.

Stefani and Shelton said "I do" in July of last year and have been splitting their time between Oklahoma and Los Angeles ever since.