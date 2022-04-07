Gwen Stefani played a game of "Burning Questions" on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week. And during the playful back-and-forth, the singer and frequent judge of The Voice revealed what husband Blake Shelton calls her.
Gwen Stefani Talks Marriage To Blake Shelton On 'Ellen'
Gwen Stefani Also Shared Her Nickname For Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani paid a visit to her longtime friend Ellen DeGeneres on the set of her daytime talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, earlier this week. And during her appearance, the No Doubt frontwoman played a game of "Burning Questions."
As she answered a series of rapid-fire questions from the show's host, Stefani confirmed the extra sweet nickname her husband, Blake Shelton, calls her.
"Pretty Girl," Stefani revealed on the April 6 episode.
Gwen Stefani Didn't Come Up With The Moniker Herself
"I didn't make that up! He made it up," Stefani clarified. "Yes, he calls me ‘Pretty Girl.'"
As for Shelton, Stefani said that she's been known to refer to her husband as "Blakey."
"We all call him Blakey," she added, seemingly giving a nod to the three sons she shares with Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale.
As fans of the couple may recall, Stefani and Shelton fell in love on the set of The Voice after she split from Rossdale and his marriage to Miranda Lambert came to an end.
Stefani and Shelton said "I do" in July of last year and have been splitting their time between Oklahoma and Los Angeles ever since.
Gwen Stefani Described Her Wedding To Blake Shelton As 'So Intimate'
Although Stefani admitted that the COVID-19 pandemic did put a damper on her and Shelton's wedding plans, noting that the size of the event was minimized due to the restrictions they faced, she said she wouldn't change a thing about her big day.
"[The wedding] just got smaller and smaller and—the Lord works in mysterious ways—it was like the perfect amount of people," Stefani said. "It was so intimate. It was so exactly what it needed to be."
Gwen Stefani Is Enjoying A Fun Marriage To Husband Blake Shelton
Continuing on about her marriage, Stefani gushed over the relationship she shares with the country star, who she's been gardening with at home in Oklahoma in recent weeks.
"Not just the wedding but the marriage is so fun! I'm so into it so I feel very blessed," she shared of their union. "He's my best friend. We have so much fun."
