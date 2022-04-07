Australian surfer Sally Fitzgibbons looked as fit as a fiddle in a candid snap, that had her flaunting her firm physique. The 31-year-old surfer who ranked No. 1 in women's surfing in 2019 was dressed in a black swimsuit as she showed off insane abs and toned thighs.
Surfer Sally Fitzgibbons In Swimsuit Shows Insane Abs
Fitzgibbons Expresses Excitement
Sally shared her excitement to be part of the Women's Health Australia's Comeback issue on Instagram. The surf expert showed off her incredibly toned abs and thighs in a black swimsuit and black sneakers. The black swimsuit had an incredible design that revealed insane abs. She held a white surfboard in a stunning pose that showed that she put her super long legs on display. In another snapshot, the surfer was all smiles in a black sports bra and brown shorts that showed stunning abs. Fitzgibbons also showed fans her copy of the Women's Health, expressing her excitement.
Relaxing In The Deep Blue
There's nothing like a deep breath at sea. Fitzgibbons took a deep breath as she lay face up in the water. The surfer, who always revels in bikini moments, donned a blue and white striped bikini as she enjoyed a relaxing moment in the sea. Both arms were spread out as she enjoyed a moment of meditation and relaxation in the deep blue water. With both eyes closed as she savored the moment in preparation for what was to come next, probably a surf in the water. "Deep breath…now ready for next moment💙", she captioned.
Healthy Meals
Healthy eating habits and a healthy body are a large part of being a professional surfer. The cookbook author shared her daily staples and the secrets to her flat abs in an interview with Daily Mail in 2019. She revealed that her daily diet consists of a lot of healthy foods like avocado, eggs, protein shakes, salmon, and lean salads. Her approach to health is to show her body that she loves and cares about what she puts into it.
Sally Speaks On Training
Fitzgibbons collaborates with other athletes for Under Armour's Together We Will campaign. The athletes had a training session together in Sydney to preview their new training method to a small group of people at Under Armour Black Box. Sally expressed her view on training to the news publication, saying you should be willing to "lean in and be vulnerable." Training and thinking of her movement and craft is something Sally loves to do.