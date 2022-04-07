Olympian Eileen Gu Flaunts Abs For A Good Cause

Getty | Xinhua News Agency

Health & Lifestyle
chisom

Chinese-American Olympic Gold-medalist Eileen Gu, 18, has an eventful life as a professional skier and model. She once joked about dichotomy being her favorite word because of her dual career which she loves very much.

Her choice affords her the golden opportunity to ski on the most competitive slopes against the top contenders in the world, walk on the biggest fashion runways, and grace the covers of influential magazines.

It must be great to be Eileen Gu! As an athlete and model, Gu has an impressive physique that she never fails to flaunt. She recently covered Harper's Bazaar China's April issue wearing a tennis outfit from Louis Vuitton showing off her toned abs.

The Latest

Zendaya Discusses The Mental Health Toll Of 'Euphoria'

'Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me': Alicia Silverstone On Being Vegan

5 Times Reese Witherspoon And Daughter Ava Phillippe Looked Amazing

Mikaela Shiffrin Shows Arm Strength In Handstand Push-Up

Gwen Stefani Talks Marriage To Blake Shelton On 'Ellen'

Running For A Good Cause

In 2020, the Olympic Gold-medalist ran for a cause baring her toned abs in a black-on-black cropped sports bra and biker shorts. She paired the look with a white Red Bull-branded face cap and sneakers.

Running is a great full-body workout because it works multiple parts simultaneously, from the upper limbs to the lower limbs, since you engage most of your body parts during the exercise. The hands swing up and down, and the legs move towards the finish line, crunching the lower abdomen and forming a taut torso.

Celebrities

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Hint: It's Not An Overall!

By chisom

Massaging Her Muscles After A Hard Day's Work

Getty | Xinhua News Agency

The skier uses Thera Body massager on her body after a long day on the hill or night in heels. She showed off her toned legs wearing a cropped sweatshirt and matching shorts as she showed her 1.5 million followers how to use the machine. Eileen paired her sporty outfit with 3/4 white socks ad platform sneakers while posing in a modern library. She said in her caption that the device is a game-changer.

Tour Zendaya's $4 Million Ranch-Style Encino Home

Lucy Liu Presents Muscled Legs In Outdoor Snaps

Front Row At Louis Vuitton's Show

Getty | Pascal Le Segretain

When she's not dominating on the Ski slopes for Team China, Eileen models for some of the biggest names in Fashion, including the French house Louis Vuitton. Last year when Gu attended the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris, she showed off her taut abs in a casual grunge outfit. Her high-waist pants and unbuttoned cropped sweater teased a hint of her toned abs with her lacy bra peeking from beneath.

The Best Of Both Worlds

Gu doesn't mind living the best of both worlds as a model and athlete. She was born into it, considering she has Chinese and American heritage, and no rule says she can't embrace every part of herself!

Read Next

Must Read

Charlotte Flair Comments On Possible Match With Zelina Vega

Kaley Cuoco Has Ridiculous New 'Trailer Rules' While Filming On Set

Inside Alexandra Daddario's 'Charming' 600-Square-Foot Starter Home

Emily Ratajkowski Struts Streets Pantless In Leggy Versace

Tour Zendaya's $4 Million Ranch-Style Encino Home

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.