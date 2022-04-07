Olympian Eileen Gu Flaunts Abs For A Good Cause

Chinese-American Olympic Gold-medalist Eileen Gu, 18, has an eventful life as a professional skier and model. She once joked about dichotomy being her favorite word because of her dual career which she loves very much.

Her choice affords her the golden opportunity to ski on the most competitive slopes against the top contenders in the world, walk on the biggest fashion runways, and grace the covers of influential magazines.

It must be great to be Eileen Gu! As an athlete and model, Gu has an impressive physique that she never fails to flaunt. She recently covered Harper's Bazaar China's April issue wearing a tennis outfit from Louis Vuitton showing off her toned abs.