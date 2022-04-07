For over twenty-five years, Jennifer Aniston has been making audiences laugh and entertaining them with her light-hearted comedies. She is also known for her youthful appearance and her physical fitness. When she sat down with Well & Good in June of 2021, she noted that she was able to hold a ten-minute plank. She discussed her exercise and diet approach as well as her overall approach to maintaining her health. Scroll down to find out her wellness routine and her beauty secrets.
Jennifer Aniston's Guide To Staying Fit
The Latest
Diet And Intermittent Fasting
Aniston, who has admitted to trying fad diets in the post, aims to eat meals that are balanced and give her fuel for her strenuous exercise routine. Although she doesn't forbid any particular kind of food, she avoids oils, sweets, and highly processed food. Her meals usually consist of vegetables, lean protein, healthy fats, and limited carbohydrates. Leafy greens such as kale and superfoods like broccoli and quinoa make up a large part of her diet, as does meats such as chicken, turkey, and lean cuts of beef. She also enjoys berries, apples, and stone fruit. A typical breakfast might consist of eggs, oatmeal, and sliced avocado, while lunch would be a chicken burger. She sometimes indulges in vegetable lasagna for dinner.
Intermittent fasting is another approach that Aniston finds useful. She gives herself an 8-hour window in which she may eat, but she spends sixteen hours fasting from food and caloric beverages. The health benefits of intermittent fasting have been extolled by numerous diet and nutrition websites. However, this approach is not feasible for people with certain health conditions, so please consult your doctor before beginning a diet program. Keep reading to discover her exercise habits and how she reached that 10-minute plank.
Celebrities
Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit
Hint: It's Not An Overall!
Exercise And The 15-15-15 Rule
Aniston is a devotee of Pilates, having named it several times as her favorite form of exercise. The first thing she does is to be sure her workouts are varied, which prevents her from getting bored and trains different muscle groups. Kickboxing, running, cycling, dancing, and weightlifting all stay on heavy rotation, as does yoga and standard boxing. She exercises five days a week, and rests for two days. This is important because it allows muscles to heal. Although she also utilizes a personal trainer, her varied routine is still achievable for the average person. A variety of home workout equipment, such as weights, resistance bands, ab crunch machines, and rebounders, can help recreate the type of workouts that Aniston does.
A key part of her exercise routine is her 15-15-15 approach to cardio. Rather than spending the entire 45 minutes on one machine, she breaks it up by spending 15 minutes cycling, 15 minutes running, and 15 minutes on an elliptical machine. Again, the importance of variety is bedrock to her approach.
Her ten-minute plank was something that her boxing trainer helped her work on overtime. She began with one minute, slowing adding one minute at a time. Her slow but steady approach to fitness has paid off in planking and in her overall appearance.
She leans on certain supplements to keep her healthy. Keep scrolling for more on her health routine.
Supplements And Vital Proteins
In 2021, Aniston partnered with Vital Proteins, a popular collagen company. In her role as Creative Director, she has helped lend her credibility to the already successful company. She frequently talks about the benefits of taking collagen peptides.
Vitamins and fish oil also rank high on her list of necessary supplements. Keep scrolling to the final section to find out her general advice for wellness.
Listen To Your Body
Aniston always strives for balance in her diet and her exercise routines. She believes it is important allow yourself a treat sometimes, and to be sure that you find forms of exercise that you truly love. She also listens carefully to her body, which means that she allows herself a lighter workout if she's sore or tired. She stresses the importance of not pushing yourself beyond what your body can endure. This is far more productive in the long-term, as opposed to taking a punishing approach that creates more stress than it does health.
Overall, the average person should aim to eat a healthy diet high in fresh veggies and lean protein, while maintaining a manageable but varied exercise routine.
As previously mentioned, please consult your doctor before starting any diet or exercise program.