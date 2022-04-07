Jennifer Aniston's Guide To Staying Fit

Aniston is a devotee of Pilates, having named it several times as her favorite form of exercise. The first thing she does is to be sure her workouts are varied, which prevents her from getting bored and trains different muscle groups. Kickboxing, running, cycling, dancing, and weightlifting all stay on heavy rotation, as does yoga and standard boxing. She exercises five days a week, and rests for two days. This is important because it allows muscles to heal. Although she also utilizes a personal trainer, her varied routine is still achievable for the average person. A variety of home workout equipment, such as weights, resistance bands, ab crunch machines, and rebounders, can help recreate the type of workouts that Aniston does.

A key part of her exercise routine is her 15-15-15 approach to cardio. Rather than spending the entire 45 minutes on one machine, she breaks it up by spending 15 minutes cycling, 15 minutes running, and 15 minutes on an elliptical machine. Again, the importance of variety is bedrock to her approach.

Her ten-minute plank was something that her boxing trainer helped her work on overtime. She began with one minute, slowing adding one minute at a time. Her slow but steady approach to fitness has paid off in planking and in her overall appearance.

She leans on certain supplements to keep her healthy. Keep scrolling for more on her health routine.