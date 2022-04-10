January Jones Leans Forward In Swimsuit

January Jones knew exactly how to thrill her 1.1 million Instagram followers as she leaned forward poolside in a killer swimsuit look earlier in the pandemic. The actress, 44, was a treat as she rocked a stylish gingham check bathing suit as she soaked up the L.A. winter sun in 2020, and her post even came with a holiday twist.

Posting ahead of Christmas, the Spinning Out star went cheeky for a fun selfie while chilling at home, and her caption talked Cali heat - which she was definitely bringing.

Cali Xmas

Scroll for the photo, one gaining over 115,000 likes. It showed the blonde all bombshell as she flaunted cleavage and her toned shoulders while in a red-and-white swimsuit from chic brand Lem Lem. Jones had gone plunging at the neckline, also drawing attention to her tiny waist as she rocked the girly number - a bow at the waistline added flourishes as January smiled and wore gold necklace jewelry, plus tinted gold-rimmed frames.

Wearing her signature blonde locks in a sleek bob, January flashed her pearly whites, writing: "This Cali Xmas is so confusing to me. Missing the snow and my family but grateful for so much."

See More Photos Below

The post quickly attracted a like from actress Jamie Lynn Spears. Meanwhile, one super-keen fan replied: "The only woman supermodels wish they looked like. #MARRYME!" Jones is single, also continuing to make headlines by not revealing the identity of her son Xander's father.

On December 23, and a little further towards Xmas, Jones updated in a gorgeous kimono while holding a mug. Humorously referring to home holiday loungewear, the mom of one wrote: "This is what we refer to as formal Holiday wear in my house."

Steak And Bagels Talk

2020 also saw Jones opening up on her daily life, self-care, exercise, and diet as she spoke to Shape. The Mad Men alum went in-depth on her love of Pilates, confirming she doesn't live off rabbit food.

"I don't deprive myself of anything. If I want something—steak, a bagel—I'll eat it. There's no diet or strict set of rules," she said, adding: "Last winter, I started drinking celery juice every day, and I've seen amazing results in my energy, digestion, and skin, and how I sleep. I have that in the morning."

MacroBars And Salads

Going on to list her healthy eats, Jones continued:

"Then I have a MacroBar afterward and eat lunch around 11:30—usually salad, soup, or a sandwich."

