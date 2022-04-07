CrossFit Athlete Haley Adams' Fitness Routine Explained

CrossFit Athlete Haley Adams earned the title of the "Fittest American Woman 2021" through sheer hard work and commitment.

In order to stay in shape, be healthy, and develop her stamina, she performs a combination of weight training exercises. Before entering a competition, the 20-year-old athlete not only adopts a vigorous workout routine under the supervision of the industry's finest fitness coaches but she also eats very specific food to maximize strength.

She is obsessed with fitness, and as explained by BOXROX, she even undergoes full days of training before an important event.

Continue reading to discover what Haley's fitness regimen looks like.