Surfer Anastasia Ashley Offers Rear View In Bikini

Anastasia Ashley is a pro surfer known for handling rough tides with so much dexterity. While she is still making waves in competitions worldwide, the bonafide social media sensation can now add modeling to her résumé.

Anastasia has been photographed for the Swimsuit Issue of Sports Illustrated and other publications due to her perfect bikini body.

The 35-year-old surfer enjoys the beach and always dons some of the most beautiful bikinis and swimsuits. Photos of the pro surfer in colorful beachwear are scattered all over her Instagram feed.

Keep scrolling to see Anastasia stun in her bikinis.

Waves And Bikini Body 

Recently, the pro surfer shared a video of her clad in a pink two-piece string bikini displaying her incredible surfing moves in the waves. However, the video not only focused on showing off the surfer's skill but also gave a glimpse of her amazing body in a bikini.

The clip specifically gave a good view of her backside. Anastasia looked absolutely sizzling.

Anastasia's Rear In Full Display 

On one bright and beautiful day, Anastasia thought it good to flaunt her sculpted abs and toned thighs while donning an orange animal-skin crop top and matching bikini bottom. She shared two photos that gave a good view of the bikini wear and the surfer's gorgeous body. While the first slide showcased her toned abs, the second slide put her backside on full display.

So Much Love For The Stunning Surfer 

Anastasia's stunning photo got her followers flooding the comments area with so much love and compliments and countless flames emojis. 

Although the post was to promote the bikini and get fans to buy, they got lost in admiration of Anastasia's "perfect" bikini body. 

"Really perfect body sweet Anastasia," commented a fan. 

"You are absolutely beautiful and you have the perfect bikini body," another fan complimented. 

Another simply commented, "Bootyful."

Anastasia Dazzles In Colorful Swimsuit 

On November 17, 2021, Anastasia caused heads to roll after sharing a picture of herself in a colorful cutout swimsuit. The swimsuit had a beautiful blend of green and pink, making the surfer look like a pretty doll.

Anastasia posed at the shore of a beach with a palm frond serving as her backdrop. She had one of her hands up while the other held a drink can, which she advertised. Her blonde locks beautifully covered her shoulders.

Anastasia has proved that she knows how to rock the most beautiful bikinis and gets her fans to always look out for her posts. It is no wonder they love her so much.

