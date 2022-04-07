Surfer Anastasia Ashley Offers Rear View In Bikini

Anastasia Ashley is a pro surfer known for handling rough tides with so much dexterity. While she is still making waves in competitions worldwide, the bonafide social media sensation can now add modeling to her résumé.

Anastasia has been photographed for the Swimsuit Issue of Sports Illustrated and other publications due to her perfect bikini body.

The 35-year-old surfer enjoys the beach and always dons some of the most beautiful bikinis and swimsuits. Photos of the pro surfer in colorful beachwear are scattered all over her Instagram feed.

