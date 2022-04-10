Khloe Kardashian Pantless In Open Good American Shirt

Getty | George Pimentel

Entertainment
Geri Green

Khloe Kardashian stunned fans wearing only an open white shirt as she recently promoted her Good American line. The reality star, 37, showcased her slimmed-down figure in a head-turning Instagram share on February 3, braving a close-to-naked look and reminding fans that denim isn't all her label retails.

Khloe, who founded Good American in 2017, is now selling everything from swimwear to size-inclusive footwear, and this photo was shouting out blouses - clearly, ones designed to be worn unbuttoned. Check out the wowing photo below.

The Latest

CrossFit Athlete Annie Thorisdottir Shows Off Glutes In Handstand Walk

Jennifer Lopez Can't Go Without An Ab Workout, Even On Her Birthdays

Kacey Musgraves Stuns In Braless Floral Dress

Marsai Martin Drips In Gold For Fendi Friends Peekaboo

'I Don't Want To Feel Bad About Myself': Hailey Bieber On Why She Quit Runway Modeling

Stuns In Shirt-Only Snap

Getty | MEGA

Scroll for the photo, one shared with Khloe's 232 million followers. The new Hulu star posed folding her shapely and toned legs as she sat on a modern chaise-longue, with the snap going black-and-white.

Drawing attention to her sculpted body and offering hints of her cleavage, the mom to True Thompson posed confidently in only a loose and flare cuffed white blouse worn open with nothing underneath. Fans saw Khloe's sleek, long bob as she sent out her plump pout, with a pair of pointed-toe heels coming as the only accessory. "New Drop Out," Khloe wrote, tagging her best-selling brand.

Entertainment

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Stuns In Angelina Jolie's Dress

By Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

See More Photos Below

Khloe quickly gained likes and comments, with one fan even likening the photo to actress Sharon Stone's famous and rather exposing scene in the movie Basic Instinct. The former E! star has been making Kardashian business headlines galore in 2022, with March seeing her hit up Miami, FL, to attend the launch of sister Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Swim range. She continues, however, to gain ground with Good American, promoted by the size-inclusive #GoodSquad.

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Everything We Know About Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

A Really Good Squad

Speaking to Elle about the diverse models she picks for her GA campaigns, Khloe stated:

"They're bad -ss girls who all have a lot going on in their lives. Women who are strong and so versatile. We have girls of all different colors, ethnicities, heights, sizes. They have tattoos, shaved heads– everything. Because that's really now what our world is. It's not about cookie cutter. 'I'm a blonde with long flowing hair.' Although there's nothing wrong with that."

Redefining Beauty

Getty | Alexander Tamargo

Briefly touching on her famous family, the Febreze partner continued:

"In my family, we all look so different. My nieces and nephews are so mixed, and I don't want them to see one thing and think that's what beauty is. There should be no definition. It should be all colors and shapes and sizes."

Read Next

Must Read

Everything We Know About Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

Jessica Biel Shows Off Abs And Shares Workout Tips

Future Model & Dancer Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Couldn't Make Angelina & Brad Prouder

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Penelope Cruz Stuns In Thigh-skimming Lavender Dress

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.