MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell rose to national prominence during the 2020 presidential election when he began spreading bizarre conspiracy theories about voter fraud.

A fanatical supporter of former President Donald Trump, Lindell has apparently made it his mission to prove Democrat Joe Biden did not win the race legitimately.

But some individuals have had enough of his slanderous lies, and are filing defamation lawsuits -- Lindell was served with one on Tuesday.