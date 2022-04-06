Heather Dubrow recently teased the finale episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, claiming that she's never ended a season in the way she did season 16.
'That Was Sort Of Weird': Heather Dubrow Talks 'RHOC' Finale
Heather Dubrow Returned To 'RHOC' In 2021 For Season 16
After leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County following its 11th season, Heather Dubrow, who first joined the Bravo reality series for season seven, returned for season 16 in 2021. And, as the season nears its close, she's teasing viewers about what they can expect to see from her and her castmates in the finale episode.
“I’ve never ended a season like this before so that was sort of weird and interesting and cool,” Dubrow told Hollywood Life in March.
Heather Dubrow Believes 'RHOC' Has An 'Amazing Foundation'
“And then the connectivity between the cast and the real relationships between several cast members is such an amazing foundation to then move forward with for the next season. I have no idea where it goes from there, but it’ll be interesting to see,” Dubrow continued.
During the 16th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Dubrow invited her friend and former co-star, Tamra Judge, back to the series in hopes of establishing connectivity between cast members after learning that the issue had been apparent on the show.
Heather Dubrow Believes 'RHOC' Season 16 Was 'Transitional'
"I haven’t watched since I’ve been gone but my understanding is that really hasn’t been there, so I feel like this season has been a very transitional season and by that respect, and by the end of the season, I think the audience is gonna be really happy with where it ends,” Dubrow went on.
Although a number of solid relationships formed during season 16, Dubrow seemingly suggested that a new friendship, or friendships, arose before the end of production.
Heather Dubrow Also Filmed '7 Year Stitch' In 2021
"What’s so crazy about it is we’ve been working on this show for two years because the pandemic kept pushing it back. We had a weird art-imitating-life-imitating-art moment,” she shared, giving a nod to her roles in both the Bravo show and E! series. “Terry and I were actually filming [the show] at the same time we were filming [Real Housewives]."
To see more of Dubrow and her castmates, don't miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 on Wednesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.