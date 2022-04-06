'That Was Sort Of Weird': Heather Dubrow Talks 'RHOC' Finale

After leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County following its 11th season, Heather Dubrow, who first joined the Bravo reality series for season seven, returned for season 16 in 2021. And, as the season nears its close, she's teasing viewers about what they can expect to see from her and her castmates in the finale episode.

“I’ve never ended a season like this before so that was sort of weird and interesting and cool,” Dubrow told Hollywood Life in March.