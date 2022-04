Brooke listed her top five leg exercises, which she refers to as "lower-body burn," in a short video online. It consists of 'Knee steps,' which involves her bending her knees alternatively, Reverse Lunge kicks, and Lunge pops are similar to lunges, but with a slight leap in the leg exchange. The fitness instructor also added 180 jump squats for the final session; by merging jumping jacks with traditional squats.

These workouts focus on her lower limbs, causing the muscles to tighten and form a solid wall around her bones hence the toned physique. Brooke has more routines on her upgraded fitness app - Brooke Burke Body.