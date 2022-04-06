Appearing in a gorgeous black two-piece bikini that accentuates her long lean legs, Blanchard is well aware of what it takes to build and maintain a physique that is primed for the waves, and she shares what she learns with her more than 1.7 million followers.

For Alana, being able to switch up her workout routine has given her more confidence when competing and when looking great for a photoshoot in swimsuits. Blanchard likes to mix up her workouts with jumping rope and lunges, and sprints on the sand to bike riding. This way, she is assured of never being bored.