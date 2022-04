The Dallas Cowboys got off to a solid start of last season, nearly knocking down the reigning Super Bowl champions and showing offensive confidence we hadn't seen from them in years.

Also, Dan Quinn managed to turn their defense around and, for the first time in ages, it looked like they were legit candidates to go all the way. Then, their offense vastly regressed in the second half of the season, and their defense's lack of discipline also hurt them when it mattered the most.