Nets Shut Down Ben Simmons For The Regular Season And Play-In Tournament

When the Brooklyn Nets traded James Harden away for a package centered around Ben Simmons, it was clear that they weren't thinking about this season alone. Simmons is quite young and will be under team control for years to come, as opposed to the aging Harden and his expiring contract.

Even so, Sean Marks and Steve Nash sure hoped that Simmons could contribute at some point in the season. But a nagging back injury and multiple setbacks in his ramping up process have prevented him from making his debut. Now, it seems like he may have to wait until next season.