Lourdes Leone, Bella Hadid Ride Mechanical Horse For Burberry's 'Lola'

Bella Hadid had two outfits for the campaign, including a body-hugging plaid jumpsuit which she paired with the new Lola Bag in color white. She wore a quilted jacket made of Burberry's new signature plaid print from the Spring-Summer collection with a black faux fur collar and skintight black pants for her second look. The supermodel packed her brown hair in a sleek ponytail and wore a subtle nude lipstick to blend with her demure makeup. However, in the second post, she swapped the white bag for an all-black shade.