Burberry taps Bella Hadid, Lourdes Leon, Jourdan Dunn, and Ella Richards as the faces for its Spring-Summer 22 Lola Bag. The ladies embody the spirit of the new collection, with each of them performing daring acts for the campaign. They all wear Burberry outfits from the Spring-Summer and Pre-Fall 22 Collections and neutral-shade makeup to compliment the earthy tones of The Lola Bag.
Lourdes Leone, Bella Hadid Ride Mechanical Horse For Burberry's 'Lola'
Lourdes Leon Rides Mechanical Horse
Lourdes poses on a mechanical horse wearing a brown quilted jacket and skintight leather brown pants tucked into chunky heeled booties. The model poses with a raffia-toned Lola crossbody bag as she sits astride the horse. Her hair's pulled back into a neat ponytail, and she completes the look with natural-toned makeup. This campaign is the 25-year-old's first in a long while.
Bella Hadid Flaunts Toned Legs In Jumpsuit
Bella Hadid had two outfits for the campaign, including a body-hugging plaid jumpsuit which she paired with the new Lola Bag in color white. She wore a quilted jacket made of Burberry's new signature plaid print from the Spring-Summer collection with a black faux fur collar and skintight black pants for her second look. The supermodel packed her brown hair in a sleek ponytail and wore a subtle nude lipstick to blend with her demure makeup. However, in the second post, she swapped the white bag for an all-black shade.
Capturing The Attitude
Burberry claims the ladies have an unmistakable attitude that captures Lola's irresistible energy and commanding presence in our latest campaign, created with @Torso.Solutions. They pose in different positions with Bella riding a mechanical horse, Lourdes swinging upside down, Elle Richards balancing the bag on her head, and Jourdan Dunn falling onto a silk bed. These ladies' actions represent the adventurous nature of the Lola bag.
Possible Expansion
"A modern icon, #TheLolaBag is rendered in new materials and contemporary shades for spring and beyond... a soft silhouette punctuated with the Thomas Burberry Monogram clasp and a polished chain strap."
Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci designed the new staple by choosing universal neutral shades that transcend its season. The TB clasp is a tribute to the late founder Thomas Burberry, and it comes in two different colors - gold and black - based on the bag's shade. Lola's body is made of soft padded materials. V Magazine reports a possible expansion in the nearer future into brighter colorways and designs.