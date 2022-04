Johnson also called out Anthony Davis for not being able to stay healthy, and even suggested the team could look to trade him in the offseason:

"AD, you gotta change, whatever it is, you gotta stay healthy," Magic said. "Or, the Lakers gotta say 'man, after next season if you don't stay healthy,' they gotta look at you and say 'you should be somewhere else.' Because they need you on the court, not in your clothes sitting on the bench."

While trading Davis could be tricky and doesn't seem likely at this point, Johnson's take on his health was as accurate as it was bold. It's not the first time he calls him out and urges him to work on his offseason preparation to try and stay healthy.

LeBron James isn't getting any younger and he's only got one year left in his contract, so the Lakers need to start making moves to turn this mess around soon.