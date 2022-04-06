Zendaya, Penelope Cruz, And More Show Off Luscious Lips For Lancôme

Lancôme's L'absolu Rouge took over the red carpet at the BAFTAs, and beauty enthusiasts can't stop talking about the upgraded lipstick that has become a must-have! Not only did they make their way to the red carpet, but L'absolu Rouge entered film too.

The global brand ambassador Amanda Seyfried piqued everyone's curiosity with her character on Hulu's The Dropout, the same way Lily Collins' Emily Cooper from Netflix's Emily in Paris became the next fashion IT girl. One thing they have in common? Lancôme's L'absolu rouge lipsticks.

The upgraded makeup staple comes in 80 shades of 2 unique finishes to satisfy all your color desires. Consumers can either buy the powdery matte or luminous cream depending on their preference - What's more? You can purchase both finishes if you feel like splurging because they cost under $40/unit.

Lancôme's women global ambassadors united for an all-inclusive campaign introducing the lipstick to the market. Each lady picked a signature shade to suit their skin tone, and some of them looked so outstanding the brand named the shade after them!

Check them out below.