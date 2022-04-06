Zendaya, Penelope Cruz, And More Show Off Luscious Lips For Lancôme

Getty | David Livingston

Health & Lifestyle
chisom

Lancôme's L'absolu Rouge took over the red carpet at the BAFTAs, and beauty enthusiasts can't stop talking about the upgraded lipstick that has become a must-have! Not only did they make their way to the red carpet, but L'absolu Rouge entered film too.

The global brand ambassador Amanda Seyfried piqued everyone's curiosity with her character on Hulu's The Dropout, the same way Lily CollinsEmily Cooper from Netflix's Emily in Paris became the next fashion IT girl. One thing they have in common? Lancôme's L'absolu rouge lipsticks.

The upgraded makeup staple comes in 80 shades of 2 unique finishes to satisfy all your color desires. Consumers can either buy the powdery matte or luminous cream depending on their preference - What's more? You can purchase both finishes if you feel like splurging because they cost under $40/unit.

Lancôme's women global ambassadors united for an all-inclusive campaign introducing the lipstick to the market. Each lady picked a signature shade to suit their skin tone, and some of them looked so outstanding the brand named the shade after them!

Check them out below.

The Latest

MLB News: Yan Gomes Opens Up On His Relationship With Willson Contreras

Magic Johnson Says Injuries Aren't An Excuse For The Lakers' Season

Inside Leonardo DiCaprio's Manor Just Sold For $4.9M

Kendall Jenner And Devin Booker Hold Hands In LA

Tom Brady Rocks Outfits From His Clothing Line

Zendaya And Lupita Nyong'O

Hollywood's new IT girl, popular for her roles in Euphoria, Dune, and Spiderman: No Way Home, Zendaya chose 120 Call Me Sienna in Cream finish as her signature shade. The subtle pink shade blends seamlessly with her caramel skin.

Oscar award-winning actress Lupita Nyong'O chose 507 Drama Matte, a blackberry powdery finish lipstick color as her signature shade. It fit her so well that Lancôme changed the name to “Mademoiselle Lupita”. The lipstick was also a hit with buyers because it's now sold out on the official site.

Celebrities

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Hint: It's Not An Overall!

By chisom

Lily Collins And Penelope Cruz

British-American actress Lily Collins, chose 397 Berry Noir in Cream finish as her signature shade. The dark red cream finish lipstick highlighted her fair complexion.

Multi-award-winning Spanish actress, Penelope Cruz, chose 66 Orange Confite in Cream finish as her signature shade. The Parallel Mothers actress complemented her lipstick with a smoky eyeshadow for a Flamenco aesthetic traditional to her motherland.

Tour Zendaya's $4 Million Ranch-Style Encino Home

Lucy Liu Presents Muscled Legs In Outdoor Snaps

Amanda Seyfried

"To celebrate the New L’Absolu Rouge, Lancôme Global Ambassador Amanda Seyfried chose 295 French Rendez-Vous in Drama Matte as her signature shade."

The lipstick also contains Hyaluronic Acid for continuous moisture throughout the long-lasting wear.

Seyfried is the only ambassador with two signature colors and we can see why. Her second choice is the 274 French Tea in Cream finish.

Chiara Ferragni And Isabella Rosellini

Italian lifestyle blogger Chiara Ferragni chose 368 Rose Lancôme in Cream finish (a bubblegum pink shade) as her signature shade.

Another ambassador whose signature shade fit flawlessly leading to a name change is the veteran Italian-actress Isabella Rosellini. The 508 Drama Matte is now named “Mademoiselle Isabella”.

Read Next

Must Read

Mandy Rose Shares Clip Of Herself Beating Wrestlers With A Stick On WWE 'Raw': 'That Was Fun'

Tour Zendaya's $4 Million Ranch-Style Encino Home

Kaley Cuoco Has Ridiculous New 'Trailer Rules' While Filming On Set

Lady Gaga Stuns In Custom Armani Dress

Charlotte Flair Comments On Possible Match With Zelina Vega

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.