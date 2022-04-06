Hailey Bieber Flashes Toned Legs In YSL

This comes after Hailey turned heads at Paris Fashion Week in a floor-length YSL fur coat and little else. Photographed getting out of her car, she appeared to be topless under the lush outerwear garment. Clutching the coat close to her chest as she made her way toward her hotel, she flaunted her supermodel legs in a micro mini skirt and strappy heels.

Hailey, who wore YSL at both the Grammys and the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party, shared a few selfies of the look with her 42.4 million followers on Instagram, getting compliments from Khloe Kardashian and Shanina Shaik.

"Stunning!!!!!" wrote the Good American entrepreneur, while the Victoria's Secret Angel said, "I’m with it 🔥." Among the celebrities who gushed over the hot look was TikTok sensation Addison Rae, who told Hailey she was "Always on fire." Likewise, supermodel Winnie Harlow also chimed in to say the look was "very Parisian," and she did so in French.