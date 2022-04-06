Hailey Bieber Flashes Toned Legs In YSL

Hailey Bieber was all legs in sheer pants as she posed up a storm for an Instagram update that also included a very alluring booty shot. Going monochrome in Yves Saint Laurent, the supermodel wife of Justin Bieber swathed her chiseled pins in floral black lace, which she paired with cheeky high-waist briefs that flaunted her perky posterior.

Check it out below!

YSL Dream Girl

Getty | Leon Bennett

Scroll for her post. Giving fans a full back-to-front view of her eye-popping outfit, Hailey added an edgy vibe with a cropped leather jacket that was cinched with a knotted belt. The 25-year-old, who has just launched an eyewear collection in collaboration with Vogue Eyewear, rocked trendy black shades and a statement ring on her pinky finger.

According to InStyle, the model wore the look at the CAA pre-Oscar party on March 25, where she was photographed together with The Batman star Zoë Kravitz and The Outfit star Zoey Deutch. Hailey paired the black set with a white crop top that showed off her abs; while the piece was not featured in her Instagram photos, wherein she wore the jacket closed at all times, her lissome legs were abundantly showcased.

See Her Post Below

Fresh from reprising her role as an Angel for Victoria's Secret latest collection, Hailey showed off her modeling chops in a pair of sultry photos that spotlighted her see-through pants. She also included a couple of shots of her glam, in which she showed off her flawless stiletto nails while applying contour to her lips.

The upload went viral with over 2.6 million likes and, although the model restricted the comments for her post, she still got plenty of messages from her celebrity friends, such as Justine Skye, Tommy Dorfman, Lauren Jauregui, Maddie Ziegler, and Delaney Glazer, as well as her sister, Alaia Baldwin.

Commanding Attention

Getty | Pierre Suu

This comes after Hailey turned heads at Paris Fashion Week in a floor-length YSL fur coat and little else. Photographed getting out of her car, she appeared to be topless under the lush outerwear garment. Clutching the coat close to her chest as she made her way toward her hotel, she flaunted her supermodel legs in a micro mini skirt and strappy heels.

Hailey, who wore YSL at both the Grammys and the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party, shared a few selfies of the look with her 42.4 million followers on Instagram, getting compliments from Khloe Kardashian and Shanina Shaik.

"Stunning!!!!!" wrote the Good American entrepreneur, while the Victoria's Secret Angel said, "I’m with it 🔥." Among the celebrities who gushed over the hot look was TikTok sensation Addison Rae, who told Hailey she was "Always on fire." Likewise, supermodel Winnie Harlow also chimed in to say the look was "very Parisian," and she did so in French.

Grammys In Style

Getty | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Having wowed at the Oscars in a cut-out cream frock that exposed her back dimples, Hailey continued the tasteful skin-flashing YSL trend at the Grammys, wherein she opted for a strapless white gown that flowed past her ankles. Taking the red carpet by storm along with her pop star hubby, the daughter of Stephen Baldwin cut an elegant figure by her man's side, who wore an oversized Balenciaga suit, tank top, pink beanie, and clunky platforms with the Spanish fashion house's name written in silver plates across the front.

She dropped photos from the red carpet on the Gram, with Elsa Hosk, Candice Swanepoel, and Hailey's cousin Ireland Basinger Baldwin sounding off in the comments to tell her she looked "gorgeous" and "so chic and simple."

