Kanye West Slams Forbes After Making Billionaires List

Kanye West's go-to gift for his partners is a pretty and expensive Hermès Birkin bag. We saw it with Kim Kardashian in 2013, Julia Fox in February, and now his new lady, Chaney Jones, joins the list of people who own a rare model of the luxurious accessory thanks to his $275,000 splurge.

The six-figures was merely a drop in his ocean of seven-figures earnings. Chaney's Hermès bagis a silver metallic Chèvre leather with palladium hardware, and it arrived with a bouquet of matching silver metallic roses. The rare bag tops Ye's ex-mother-in-law Kris Jenner's $100,000 Crocodile skin Birkin.

Ye clearly has money to throw around.