CrossFit Athlete Danielle Brandon In Bikini Has 'Beach Withdrawal'

This was not the first time that Brandon got nostalgic about this particular Hawaiian getaway. After posting about it while she was still on her trip, the athlete followed up a month later with a throwback captioned with "inneedofthebeach" and "needislandfood" hashtags. In the picture, she wore the same bikini and was leaping in the air just above the shallows.

Another month in, she was trying to escape the Nevada heat by sharing a photo of herself dipping her feet in the waves. "When the weather goes from 70 to 95° real fast and there's no beach around," she wrote in the caption, adding: "I miss Hawaii."

It's clear from the numerous photos she posted over time that her Waikiki Beach getaway was a ton of fun. The three-time CrossFit Games athlete often goes to Hawaii to unwind and even spent a Christmas or two there, judging from her Instagram feed. The 26-year-old powerhouse rang in the 2020 holidays on a beach in Kaanapali together with her BFF and fellow CrossFitter Melissa Koepke.

At the time, she opened up about her mental health struggles on her platform, writing: "Christmas & holidays are tough for me and I know that can sound selfish because of where I’m at. But just a reminder that no matter where you are in life or even physically that feelings follow, and the lows are there no matter what and that’s true no matter who you are or what’s being seen on social media."