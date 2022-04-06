Megan Thee Stallion Flaunts Legs In Roberto Cavalli

Showing off the look on Instagram, Megan, whose follower count on the social media platform has surpassed 28.3 million, spotlighted her hourglass curves in several close-up snaps and one mirror selfie, all of which captured the details of her opulent gold jewelry. Rocking snake-snaped earrings that dangled down to her shoulders, she decked her wrists in cuff bracelets and wore massive statement rings on her fingers.

Her bling included a gold pin in the shape of a leopard's head, which was strategically placed above her hip-high slit, and gold sequin trim on the upper part of her dress.

Posing with her legs apart to show off the tiger-print lining of her gown, the rapper added a screenshot of an article headline claiming that online searches of "leopard print dress" went up 426 percent following her red carpet appearance. The upload racked up over 700,000 likes from her fans, including one from Bella Thorne.