Megan Thee Stallion Flaunts Legs In Roberto Cavalli

Her red-carpet looks are always a treat and Megan Thee Stallion certainly didn't disappoint at the 2022 Grammys. The 27-year-old rapper delivered wild curves in a Roberto Cavalli animal-print gown with a slit that came all the way up her hip, later teaming up with Dua Lipa for a little Versace moment onstage.

Check it out below!

Showing Her Wild Side

Up for one award this year, Megan -- who in 2021 took home four Grammys, including best New Artist, Best Rap Song, Best Record, and Best Rap Performance -- graced the red carpet in a form-fitting leopard-print dress that hugged her figure in all the right places. With a one-shoulder design and an outrageous high slit, the floor-length number showed plenty of skin, putting her toned arms and voluptuous thigh on display.

The rapper, who is nominated for Best Rap Performance for her single “Thot S**t” off of the Something For The Hotties album, paired the dress with classy black heels and a simple, straight hairstyle, letting her frock and eye-popping bling speak for themselves.

Getting Those Instagram Likes

Showing off the look on Instagram, Megan, whose follower count on the social media platform has surpassed 28.3 million, spotlighted her hourglass curves in several close-up snaps and one mirror selfie, all of which captured the details of her opulent gold jewelry. Rocking snake-snaped earrings that dangled down to her shoulders, she decked her wrists in cuff bracelets and wore massive statement rings on her fingers.

Her bling included a gold pin in the shape of a leopard's head, which was strategically placed above her hip-high slit, and gold sequin trim on the upper part of her dress.

Posing with her legs apart to show off the tiger-print lining of her gown, the rapper added a screenshot of an article headline claiming that online searches of "leopard print dress" went up 426 percent following her red carpet appearance. The upload racked up over 700,000 likes from her fans, including one from Bella Thorne.

One Show, Three Outfits

Following her head-turning red carpet moment, Megan changed into a black cut-out ensemble by Mônot for the award ceremony. Ramping up the flesh-flashing in a one-shoulder crop top, she paired it with a curve-hugging maxi skirt that flowed down to the floor, covering her heels. It had a flirty hip cut-out and an adjustable sash for a waistline, which she wore in a v-shaped pattern to show off her belly-button piercing.

Sharing photos from the MGM Grand Garden Arena on the Gram, she pulled the sash higher on her waist, exposing even more of her hip. The look was complete with silver drop-down earrings, a black chainmail bracelet, and a matching thumb ring.

Her Versace Moment

Her third outfit change of the evening came when it was time to get up on stage with Dua Lipa and present the award for Best New Artist. Paying tribute to Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey's iconic 1998 MTV Video Music Awards moment, the "Sweetest Pie" co-stars twinned in low-cut black Versace gowns and sleek latex tights -- and even pretended to feud about their matching outfits on stage.

"You stole my look!" Megan told Dua, who replied, "Well, I was told I had the exclusive. I'm going to have to have a talk with Donatella." Watch it below.

Surely enough, Donatella Versace stepped in to settle the dispute. The designer ripped off fabric from the skirt to reveal two distinct looks, just like Houston and Carey did more than 20 years ago, via PEOPLE.

