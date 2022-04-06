Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell is expected to be one of the hottest commodities on the trade market in the 2022 NBA offseason. Mitchell may be currently focused on helping the Jazz fully dominate the Western Conference and win the NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season but if they once again fall short of achieving their main goal, most people believe that the former No. 13 pick would finally follow in the footsteps of other superstars and starts finding his way out of Utah this summer.
NBA Rumors: Donovan Mitchell To Knicks In Proposed Seven-Player Blockbuster Trade
Hypothetical Knicks-Jazz Trade
One of the teams that are expected to express a strong interest in trading for Mitchell is his hometown team, the New York Knicks. In a recent article, Jake Rogers of NBA Analysis Network discussed a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Knicks to acquire Mitchell from the Jazz without giving up franchise cornerstone RJ Barrett. In the proposed seven-player trade, the Knicks would be sending a trade package that includes Julius Randle, Cam Reddish, Quentin Grimes, Derrick Rose, and future draft picks to the Jazz in exchange for Mitchell, Royce O'Neale, and Juancho Hernangomez.
Donovan Mitchell Goes To Big Apple
Mitchell is yet to demand a trade from the Jazz, but he would definitely be intrigued by the idea of being traded to a big-market team like the Knicks. During the 2017 NBA Draft, there were reports that Mitchell was hoping that the Knicks would select him using the No. 8 pick. Mitchell was born in New York, and it's where his father, Donovan Mitchell Sr., currently works.
Also, Mitchell has a close relationship with Knicks president of basketball operations Leon Rose, and associate head coach Johnnie Bryant. Bryant was one of his favorite assistant coaches when he was still working for the Jazz.
Knicks Finally Acquire A Superstar
The successful acquisition of Mitchell this summer would fulfill the Knicks' dream of adding a legitimate superstar to their roster. Mitchell alone may not be enough to turn the Knicks into an instant title contender, but pairing him with RJ Barret would give them a realistic chance of returning to the playoffs in the 2022-23 NBA season. His potential arrival in New York is expected to address their major backcourt problem and improve their performance on the offensive end of the floor.
Aside from being a great playmaker, Mitchell would also give the Knicks a prolific scorer, rebounder, perimeter defender, and three-point shooter. This season, he's averaging 26.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 45.4 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from beyond the arc.
Will The Jazz Accept The Knicks' Offer?
The Jazz are only expected to consider such trade if Mitchell expresses his desire to leave this summer. Instead of keeping a disgruntled superstar and being in the same situation as the Philadelphia 76ers, the proposed trade would enable the Jazz to turn Mitchell into another All-Star in Randle, a veteran point guard in Rose, two young and promising talents in Reddish and Grimes, and multiple future draft picks. However, before pushing through with the trade, the Jazz are first expected to see to what other NBA teams will offer for Mitchell.