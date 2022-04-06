NBA Rumors: Donovan Mitchell To Knicks In Proposed Seven-Player Blockbuster Trade

Mitchell is yet to demand a trade from the Jazz, but he would definitely be intrigued by the idea of being traded to a big-market team like the Knicks. During the 2017 NBA Draft, there were reports that Mitchell was hoping that the Knicks would select him using the No. 8 pick. Mitchell was born in New York, and it's where his father, Donovan Mitchell Sr., currently works.

Also, Mitchell has a close relationship with Knicks president of basketball operations Leon Rose, and associate head coach Johnnie Bryant. Bryant was one of his favorite assistant coaches when he was still working for the Jazz.