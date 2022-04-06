NBA News: Kevin Love Shares Opinion On LeBron James' Possible Return To Cavaliers

While he's not expecting a James-Cavaliers reunion to happen soon, Love believes that the team wouldn't think twice before welcoming LeBron back to Cleveland again.

“I mean, that’s like a storybook ending for him,” Love said in an interview with Fansided. “I don’t want to project what he may or may not want to do, but where our team is trending and how we’re set up to win for a very long time and how much you know, Cleveland and Akron and all of Ohio loves him. It’d be great to get Bronny over here too and then we’ll call it a day.”