NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis To Warriors For Wiggins, Wiseman, Kuminga & Draft Picks In Fan-Made Blockbuster Trade

Davis would be an incredible addition to the Warriors. He may have dealt with numerous injuries this season but when he's 100 percent healthy, he's still one of the most dominant big men in the NBA. The former No. 1 pick would be a massive upgrade over Wiseman and Kevon Looney at the Warriors' center position.

Davis would give the Warriors another prolific scorer, a great rebounder, a quality rim protector, and a decent floor spacer. This season, he's averaging 23.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.3 blocks, and 1.2 steals while shooting 53.2 percent from the field.