As they continue to struggle in the 2021-22 NBA season, rumors have started to swirl around All-Star big man Anthony Davis and his future with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers are yet to show a strong indication that they are planning to move Davis but according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, it's something that the team is expected to discuss this summer. In an episode of ESPN's Get Up, Windhorst said that the Lakers will keep all their options open to improve their roster in the 2022 NBA offseason, including potentially trading their second-best player.
NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis To Warriors For Wiggins, Wiseman, Kuminga & Draft Picks In Fan-Made Blockbuster Trade
Fan-Made Lakers-Warriors Blockbuster Trade
One of the teams that could express a strong interest in acquiring Davis from the Lakers this summer is the Golden State Warriors. In a recent article, Divij Kulkarni of Fadeaway World discussed a fan-made hypothetical blockbuster deal that would enable Davis to join forces with fellow Klutch Sports client Draymond Green in Golden State in the 2022-23 NBA season. In the proposed trade scenario, the Warriors would be sending a trade package that includes Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, and two future first-round picks to the Lakers in exchange for Davis and Kendrick Nunn.
Warriors Form Another Superteam
The proposed blockbuster trade with the Lakers would make a lot of sense for the Warriors if they fail to fully dominate the Western Conference and win the NBA championship title this season. By sacrificing two young and promising players and future draft assets, the suggested deal would allow the Warriors to form another superteam in Golden State. It would still take time for Davis to familiarize himself with Coach Steve Kerr's system once he meshes well with Green, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Jordan Poole, the Warriors could realistically beat any powerhouse team in the league in a best-of-seven series.
Anthony Davis Improves Warriors' Frontcourt
Davis would be an incredible addition to the Warriors. He may have dealt with numerous injuries this season but when he's 100 percent healthy, he's still one of the most dominant big men in the NBA. The former No. 1 pick would be a massive upgrade over Wiseman and Kevon Looney at the Warriors' center position.
Davis would give the Warriors another prolific scorer, a great rebounder, a quality rim protector, and a decent floor spacer. This season, he's averaging 23.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.3 blocks, and 1.2 steals while shooting 53.2 percent from the field.
Lakers Obtain Assets For Full-Scale Rebuild
The fan-made blockbuster trade would be a no-brainer for the Lakers if LeBron James ends up leaving them to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers this summer. With James gone, the Lakers could finally decide to take a different route. By sending Davis to the Warriors, the Lakers would be acquiring assets that they need to undergo a full-scale rebuild.
Wiseman and Kuminga would give them two young and promising players whom they could build around while the two future first-round picks would enable them to add more talented prospects to their roster. Meanwhile, the Lakers could move Wiggins in a separate deal to obtain more young players and future draft assets.