Thylane Blondeau Sunbathes In Bikini

Geri Green

Thylane Blondeau, the world's "Most Beautiful" girl, has been topping up her tan while in a tiny bikini. Posting from a yacht and while enjoying a sun-drenched European vacation, the 20-year-old social media sensation stunned her "Thylaners" fans, sharing a gallery of images and offering up a bit of a hotdogs or legs situation as she bronzed herself on open waters.

Thylane, followed by 5.2 million, posted from "La Isla Bonita" as she enjoyed some Spanish sun, although fans did have to swipe for the swimwear action. Check it out below.

Stuns In Spain

Scroll for the photos. They showed the Cacharel model in selfie mode to begin with. Blondeau posed from a chic and futuristic indoor space while flaunting her long and toned legs in a chic white pair of shorts, pairing them with a shirt worn halfway off her, plus a vibrant and sunglow yellow bralette in velour fabrics.

The No Smile founder delivered her signature poker face from behind dark shades, but the vibe was more light-hearted with a swipe right. Here, Thylane went for another selfie, but from a totally different angle, seen showing off her killer legs while in bikini bottoms and posing from a red-topped lounger at the edge of a water vessel.

See More Photos Below

The Miu Miu face, this year attending the Italian designer's Fashion Show for the fifth year in a row, also included some backyard selfie action as she posed with closed eyes, with her caption shouting out "La Isla Bonita" and over 71,000 fans leaving likes. "Mallorca?" one fan guessed. They might have been wrong, though - Blondeau is known for vacationing in celebrity-adored Ibiza.

Promoting Her Brand

Summer 2021 also brought big news as Thylane dropped her No Smile clothing brand, her second after a seemingly failed stab at business with Heaven's May. Posting again from a boat and in skimpy bikini bottoms in July of last year, Thylane wrote:

"No smile is out tomorrow at 8pm ❤️A little drop for you guys to have some cute set for this summer ❣️ thank you for your trust no smile family 🦋 @nosmileclothing."

Runway Queen

Thylane has also been upping her runway game, this as she lands herself another gig fronting lingerie brand Etam. Posting in feather undies and with confidence right from the catwalk last year, Blondeau told fans:

"Wowwww. Thank you so much @etam for having me walking this incredible show !!! Had so much fun . Thank you @sagliogeraldine @cococasting forever gratefulThank u everyone for ur sweet messages."

