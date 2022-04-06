Crystal Kung-Minkoff butted heads with Sutton Stracke when she joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for its 11th season last year. But this year, as she filmed the Bravo reality show's 12th season, she really hit it off with her cast mate.
'RHOBH' Star Crystal Kung-Minkoff On Surprising Friendship With Sutton Stracke
Crystal Kung-Minkoff attended Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards viewing party at the end of the month. And, during the event, she opened up about the unexpected friendship that arose between her and Sutton Stracke amid filming on the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
As she enjoyed the viewing party with her cast mates, including Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Diana Jenkins, Erika Jayne, and Garcelle Beauvais, Kung-Minkoff spoke to Us Weekly, saying that while she's friends with everyone on the show, she actually talks to Stracke a lot.
Crystal Kung-Minkoff Talks To Sutton Stracke 'A Lot'
“I’m friends with everyone. I talk to Sutton a lot. We talk a lot,” Kung-Minkoff shared. “She grows on some, but she grew on me.”
During The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12, Kung-Minkoff and Stracke found themselves involved in quite the uncomfortable conversation about race, during which Kung-Minkoff spoke of stereotypes. However, despite their rocky start, and Stracke's infamous, "Jealous of what? Your ugly leather pants?," the two women are in a great place with one another today.
Sutton Stracke Didn't Want To Have Racially-Charged Conversations
After shooting her down on the show, Stracke took to social media to apologize for failing to have the necessary conversations with her cast mate.
“Despite Crystal and my strained relationship at the time, it was disrespectful to interrupt her and not listen to her express her truth,” Stracke wrote on Instagram at that time. “My life is blessed by the diversity of my relationships and I am committed to become a better listener to understand the painful realities experienced by people of color."
Crystal Kung-Minkoff Was Appreciative Of Sutton Stracke's Apology
Following the sharing, Kung-Minkoff offered a response.
“Thank you, Sutton. Your apology means a lot to me, and I’m sure it means a lot to many others with similar lived experiences. Asian Americans are often expected not to share their opinions, but despite this stereotype, I believe that everyone deserves to be heard. I consciously re-wired myself to be outspoken and share my feelings whenever possible and I encourage my children to do the same," she wrote.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 is expected to premiere on Bravo sometime this spring.