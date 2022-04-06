'RHOBH' Star Crystal Kung-Minkoff On Surprising Friendship With Sutton Stracke

Crystal Kung-Minkoff attended Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards viewing party at the end of the month. And, during the event, she opened up about the unexpected friendship that arose between her and Sutton Stracke amid filming on the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

As she enjoyed the viewing party with her cast mates, including Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Diana Jenkins, Erika Jayne, and Garcelle Beauvais, Kung-Minkoff spoke to Us Weekly, saying that while she's friends with everyone on the show, she actually talks to Stracke a lot.