Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver, Danica Patrick may know her way around the raceway but she has also made the rounds on a few magazine covers and we’re not just talking the kind about auto racing. 5’2” and keeping things lean at around 100lbs, this petite beauty knows how to grace a magazine cover and we’ve got her sizzling features right here.
Danica Patrick's Top Bikini Modeling Moments
The Latest
Sports Illustrated
Danica has been a two-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit athlete feature, proving she has the flair for modeling and the rock-hard body to drop jaws. The record-setting racecar driver graced the pages of the issue’s glossy in 2008 and again in 2009 as the opener. Flaunting her rockin' figure, Patrick was a natural on the beach shoot in Singer Island, Florida, and also in the SI studios, which produced some of her most iconic swimsuit shots.
Here is a look at the behind-the-scenes of the photo shoot. Patrick is mesmerizing as always!
Celebrities
Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit
Hint: It's Not An Overall!
Miami Living
Patrick was Miami Living Magazine's cover star of the December/January 2020 issue and she couldn’t have looked any more spectacular. The barrier-breaking car racer wore a black full-sleeve crop top with hipster style bikini bottoms while flexing her yoga skills to strike a sexy mid-air pose, only a few can dare pull off.
Shape Magazine
In Shape Magazine's June 2009 issue, Danica served up several sizzling swimsuit looks, though revealed she was way more nervous slipping on these teeny-tiny two-pieces than she was getting behind the steering wheel. Understandably, the pressure was on, since it was Patrick’s very first time posing for a cover. “It's my first real girl cover!” she excitedly told a reporter from the Versus cable channel about her Shape cover photo. A cute look in a yellow bikini made the cut for the cover, followed by other sexy numbers inside the issue. Check out Danica on the shoot below.
Watch another BTS video of the photoshoot. Danica might be a talented racing driver but she is also a natural at modeling!
Pretty Intense
We just had to mention Danica’s Pretty Intense cover - the car racer’s very own book covering a 90-day mind, body, and food plan that’s guaranteed to ‘change your life.’ By the looks of her rock-hard abs, toned arms and legs, and overall fit form posing on the cover, you can sign me up!
Swimsuit Illustrated
It might be old but this list wouldn't be complete without mentioning this Swimsuit Illustrated cover.