Danica Patrick's Top Bikini Modeling Moments

In Shape Magazine's June 2009 issue, Danica served up several sizzling swimsuit looks, though revealed she was way more nervous slipping on these teeny-tiny two-pieces than she was getting behind the steering wheel. Understandably, the pressure was on, since it was Patrick’s very first time posing for a cover. “It's my first real girl cover!” she excitedly told a reporter from the Versus cable channel about her Shape cover photo. A cute look in a yellow bikini made the cut for the cover, followed by other sexy numbers inside the issue. Check out Danica on the shoot below.

Watch another BTS video of the photoshoot. Danica might be a talented racing driver but she is also a natural at modeling!