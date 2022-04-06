Inside Adam Levine's Estate On Sale For $57.5M

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 and his wife, model Behati Prinsloo, are attempting to make history in Pacific Palisades by listing their valued estate for $57.5 million. If they obtain their asking price, it will be one of the costliest sales in the history of the seaside village.

Adam and Prinsloo are among the most recent celebrities to occupy an estate that spans over three acres of exclusive, park-like grounds. In 2018, the power couple purchased the mansion for $31,950,000 from the divorced couple, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner.

While it was a huge sum, it was a 29 percent reduction from the $45 million Affleck and Garner had initially requested.

The property, which features a swimming pool, basketball court, and movie room, was considerably expanded and refurbished by Ben and Jennifer.

Get more details of Adam and Behati's real estate below.