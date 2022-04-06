Inside Adam Levine's Estate On Sale For $57.5M

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 and his wife, model Behati Prinsloo, are attempting to make history in Pacific Palisades by listing their valued estate for $57.5 million. If they obtain their asking price, it will be one of the costliest sales in the history of the seaside village. 

Adam and Prinsloo are among the most recent celebrities to occupy an estate that spans over three acres of exclusive, park-like grounds. In 2018, the power couple purchased the mansion for $31,950,000 from the divorced couple, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner.

While it was a huge sum, it was a 29 percent reduction from the $45 million Affleck and Garner had initially requested.

The property, which features a swimming pool, basketball court, and movie room, was considerably expanded and refurbished by Ben and Jennifer. 

Additional Refurbishment By The Couple

Realtor.com | Realtor.com

As the estate's new owners, the former The Voice judge and Victoria's Secret model added their personal touch to it. The walls are covered with the couple's extensive art collection while Adam built a recording studio.

A yoga room, gym, and office were all new features added in a separate structure on the property. Other design details include plaster walls, plenty of natural light, wooden floors, and steel doors and windows.

Inside The 9,000 Square Mansion 

Realtor.com | Realtor.com

The main house has 9,000 square feet of aesthetically contemporary yet inviting living area. It is completed with plastered walls, natural light, wooden floors, and high ceilings.

 

A Dolby Digital movie theater/arcade, as well as the aforementioned gym and a comfortable family room with a wet bar, are among the glitzy facilities. In addition, a glass wall provides a seamless living environment and spectacular views that reach from Downtown L.A. to the beach.

More Attractions 

Realtor.com | Realtor.com

Other attractions featured in the mansion include a spacious fireside living room with a bank of French doors leading outside and a formal dining room. Built-in shelves also flank a fireplace. 

In addition, there is a gourmet kitchen with a walk-in refrigerator connected to a casual dining area with a built-in buffet.

Outdoor Highlights 

Realtor.com | Realtor.com

The lovely surroundings have grassy meadows and multiple walking pathways outside. A viewing platform, a resort-style pool and spa, a subterranean conversation pit with a fire pit, and a basketball court. All these and more can be found outdoors.

The Sale Promises A Good Reward 

Realtor.com | Realtor.com

If the home sells for close to the asking price, Adam and Behati will benefit handsomely. In addition to having some significant real estate intuition, Adam "moves like Jagger" and will most likely make a good profit from the home, which was purchased for $32 million and is now listing for $57.5 million in March 2022.

History Of Adam and Behati's Flipped Houses 

Giphy | The Voice

Adam has had a long history of flipping houses. Before marrying Behati in 2014, he held a bachelor pad in the Beverly Crest district of Los Angeles. However, the singer refurbished and sold that 7,000 square foot rancher to fellow artist John Mayer.

Also, in 2021, Adam and Behati rapidly swapped a Montecito property for a 25% profit.

In addition, their vast Beverly Hills residence was also unloaded. After remodeling the house, the couple sold it for a whopping sum of $45 million in 2019, with Ellen DeGeneres being the lucky buyer.

The  $57.5 million asking price for their celebrity mansion may seem pricey. However, with all the mansion's endowments and the couple's long-time experience in real estate, they will most likely be getting a buyer soon. Only time will tell which lucky person will buy Adam and Behati's incredible estate and what price it will eventually go for.

