Georgia Steel Lounges Around In Bikini

Georgia’s fans often comment about her fit and toned body looks in her many swimsuit photos, and she makes no bones about her regimen of working out that includes a personal trainer and HIIT courses. With HIIT training, Georgia switches between high-intensity activities and then on towards low-intensity exercises that grant partial recovery. Basically, this is a program designed to optimize the impact of each workout in a way that generates quick results.

Aside from working out with a personal trainer during HIIT exercises, Steel is also a volleyball and tennis fan, playing regularly to improve her cardiovascular activities. As an avid outdoorswoman, Georgia likes to mix it up and work on her techniques whenever possible. The aerobic activity has increased her flexibility and toned her legs, which can be seen in her latest swimsuit photos.