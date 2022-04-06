As the star of Love Island, Georgia Steel has seen her social media following dramatically increase over the last few months, currently at 1.6 million on Instagram keeping track of her there and hundreds of thousands more across other social media networks.
Georgia Steel Lounges Around In Bikini
Georgia Steel’s Star Is On The Rise
No stranger to posing in sexy swimsuits, her fans are dying to know what she does to stay in shape, what is on tap for the future, and where her career may be headed. Steel is stunning in a recent two-piece canary-yellow bikini as she stands in front of a door.
‘Love Island’ Helped Georgia Realize Where Her Passions Were
Before Love Island, Georgia admits to having only a few thousand followers on Instagram, and considered herself just a normal girl working in a bar and was just living to have a fun time as a young woman. The show has served as a stepping stone to a career in fashion and modeling and through her bikini posts on Instagram, she has shown that she has a great body and a personality to go with it that can lead to a career in the industry, and Steel is ready to pay her dues to get the type of career that she dreams about! Steel is sitting pretty in an orange two-piece swimsuit poolside that has gotten the attention of her followers for sure!
Georgia Puts In The Work In The Gym
Georgia’s fans often comment about her fit and toned body looks in her many swimsuit photos, and she makes no bones about her regimen of working out that includes a personal trainer and HIIT courses. With HIIT training, Georgia switches between high-intensity activities and then on towards low-intensity exercises that grant partial recovery. Basically, this is a program designed to optimize the impact of each workout in a way that generates quick results.
Aside from working out with a personal trainer during HIIT exercises, Steel is also a volleyball and tennis fan, playing regularly to improve her cardiovascular activities. As an avid outdoorswoman, Georgia likes to mix it up and work on her techniques whenever possible. The aerobic activity has increased her flexibility and toned her legs, which can be seen in her latest swimsuit photos.
Georgia Knows When To Relax
A self-professed night owl, Georgia is not a fan of mornings, but she is quick to add that she also does not fret over missing them either. What her captions show is that she has managed to balance her life in a great way, with swimsuit days at the beach and chilling added to her hectic days. In one post, she captions it with "Cheers to happiness", a mantra that she wholeheartedly supports. In Georgia’s world, finding the balance is the key to achieving true success!