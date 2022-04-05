Simone Biles Flaunts Toned Arms As She Prepares For A Name Change

Simone Biles is over the moon as she prepares for her nuptials with Jonathan Owens. The couple announced their engagement two months ago via their Instagram pages a day after Valentine's. They've since flown into autopilot, preparing for the big day, and Simone shared with her almost 7 million followers that she's picked her wedding dress. Her most recent Insta post is a picture showing off her toned arms as she anticipates changing her name to Mrs. Owens from Miss Biles.

Keep reading to find out how she works her arms.