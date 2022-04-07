Ariana Grande Stuns In Braless Gucci Top

Ariana Grande looked stunning as usual as she rocked a killer and bold Gucci look last year. The Grammy-winning singer was all dolled up for a new season of reality singing series The Voice in August 2021, and she didn't rock up to the set in sweats. Shouting out luxury Italian designer Gucci, the "thank, u next" singer embraced her love of designer style, and she went braless for a head-turning finish - even if there wasn't much skin on show.

Fan accounts have been documenting the look, and it's gone down a hit.

Stuns In Gucci

Scroll for the photo. Grande is no stranger to luxury fashion, having fronted French designer Givenchy back in 2018.

Opting for a shoulder-flaunting halter top in fun purples, the sweetheart of pop was photographed on set and smiling as she donned the black-piped and stripe-effect top, one showcasing her slender arms and toned upper body. While the fan-shot didn't show anything down below, Grande had gone for a thigh-skimming black miniskirt and massive matching platforms, also rocking pastel purple eyeshadow, plus a red glossy lip. She wore her signature dark locks swept up into a ponytail, with two loose strands framing her face.

See More Photos Below

Getty | Kevin Mazur

There's a theme with Ariana, who wore purple for her appearance and has stated what her favorite color is. Speaking to Vogue, the REM Beauty founder revealed: "My fans are obsessed with knowing my favourite colour," adding: "so this is important: it was lavender, and then it was yellow, but now it's ice blue."

Ariana has made headlines galore for launching her new beauty line complete with her favorite color all over the packaging - she joins fellow pop faces Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, and Halsey in owning a beauty line.

REM Beauty

Shutterstock | 64736

Grande is lining her pockets as her REM Beauty line flies off shelves. She launched the much-anticipated brand in 2021, with the latest seeing her drop REM Beauty Chapter 2. The March 21-released line offers new eyeshadow palettes, potted gel shadows, glosses, false lashes, and more. Grande is, herself, known for her signature cat-wing eyeliner.

An Era Gone By

Speaking to Allure about her favorite makeup styles, the "Sweetener" hitmaker stated:

“I’ve always sort of gravitated towards the ‘50s and ‘60s and ‘70s for glamour references." She continued: “I’ve always pictured myself in a different time period. I’ve always wanted to wear that makeup, wear that hair, wear those outfits, be those performers.”

