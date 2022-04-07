Ariana Grande Stuns In Braless Gucci Top

Ariana Grande looked stunning as usual as she rocked a killer and bold Gucci look last year. The Grammy-winning singer was all dolled up for a new season of reality singing series The Voice in August 2021, and she didn't rock up to the set in sweats. Shouting out luxury Italian designer Gucci, the "thank, u next" singer embraced her love of designer style, and she went braless for a head-turning finish - even if there wasn't much skin on show.

Fan accounts have been documenting the look, and it's gone down a hit.