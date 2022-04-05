Olympian Julia Marino In Bikini Enjoys Waterfall

Getty | Vittorio Zunino Celotto

Entertainment
chisom

Olympic medalist Julia Marino is one of the many winter games athletes who enjoy having fun during the Summer in their off-season. The athlete's skills extend past snowboarding to wave surfing and swimming. After the Winter Olympics ended, she traveled to Canada for some fun surfing, proving that the sport can be as enjoyable when it's done leisurely as during competitions.

The Latest

Elon Musk Urged To Reinstate Trump's Account After Becoming Largest Twitter Shareholder

Jazmine Sullivan In Christian Siriano Celebrates Double Grammy Win

Lori Harvey Shows Off Chic Athleisure In Mugler

NFL Rumors: Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu Could Join The Saints

MLB News: Judge Denies Trevor Bauer's Latest Petition

Jumping Into The Waterfall

In 2018, Julia spent some time at Devils Glen Park waterfalls basking in the cool breeze and water caress. The snowboarder showed off her toned physique in an orange string bikini as she jumped gleefully into the stream. The triangle bra showed off her side boobs while her bikini bottoms highlighted her rotund bottom. Julia's toned legs flew in the air as she made for the water. Her brown hair glistened from the water's moisture as it fell in a wet wave to her back.

Entertainment

Kaley Cuoco Has Ridiculous New 'Trailer Rules' While Filming On Set

Kaley Cuoco demands some privacy on set, according to the new 'trailer rules' posted on her trailer door.

By Cha Miñoza

Vacation Time In Canada

The Prada athlete was having fun with her friends in Canada, snowboarding across the snowy slopes. Julia covered her entire body, making her barely recognizable safe for the signature Prada helmet and Mountain Dew snowboard featured in her picture carousel. The Olympic athlete relished the last batch of snow before it all dissolved into Spring showers.

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Miley Cyrus Admits She Had 'Identity Crisis' After Hannah Montana

Leisure Snowboarding

Julia wore her complete snow gear consisting of a black puffer jacket, white camo pants, and black accessories (hat, helmet, gloves, and boots.) She snowboarded across the Whistler Black Comb, impressively navigating all the obstacles in her way. Her fellow snowboarders and fans commended her skills in the comment section, including Jamie Anderson, who wrote "Yes" with a fire emoji and an exclamation mark.

Julia Returns To Newport

On April 2, Julia returned to her community, Westport, Connecticut, as they welcomed her back. Julia's reception was so overwhelming, and she couldn't believe her luck. Many of the guests claimed they'd followed the athlete's career from her teenage years until her youth. The Olympic silver-medalist told NBC Connecticut,

"I love connecting with all the kids and the parents. I had a lot of role models, so I just want to do my best to give back in that way."

Her father was also there and he said some words to the publication too. He said,

"It's awesome, I love it. I think it's so well-deserved. I'm glad that all the people that love and support her and have been friends with her for all these years."

Read Next

Must Read

Tour Zendaya's $4 Million Ranch-Style Encino Home

Christina Aguilera Acting Roles You Forgot About

Mandy Rose Shares Clip Of Herself Beating Wrestlers With A Stick On WWE 'Raw': 'That Was Fun'

Olivia Rodrigo Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Vivien Westwood

Lucy Liu Presents Muscled Legs In Outdoor Snaps

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.