Olympian Julia Marino In Bikini Enjoys Waterfall

On April 2, Julia returned to her community, Westport, Connecticut, as they welcomed her back. Julia's reception was so overwhelming, and she couldn't believe her luck. Many of the guests claimed they'd followed the athlete's career from her teenage years until her youth. The Olympic silver-medalist told NBC Connecticut,

"I love connecting with all the kids and the parents. I had a lot of role models, so I just want to do my best to give back in that way."

Her father was also there and he said some words to the publication too. He said,

"It's awesome, I love it. I think it's so well-deserved. I'm glad that all the people that love and support her and have been friends with her for all these years."