Olympic medalist Julia Marino is one of the many winter games athletes who enjoy having fun during the Summer in their off-season. The athlete's skills extend past snowboarding to wave surfing and swimming. After the Winter Olympics ended, she traveled to Canada for some fun surfing, proving that the sport can be as enjoyable when it's done leisurely as during competitions.
Olympian Julia Marino In Bikini Enjoys Waterfall
Jumping Into The Waterfall
In 2018, Julia spent some time at Devils Glen Park waterfalls basking in the cool breeze and water caress. The snowboarder showed off her toned physique in an orange string bikini as she jumped gleefully into the stream. The triangle bra showed off her side boobs while her bikini bottoms highlighted her rotund bottom. Julia's toned legs flew in the air as she made for the water. Her brown hair glistened from the water's moisture as it fell in a wet wave to her back.
Vacation Time In Canada
The Prada athlete was having fun with her friends in Canada, snowboarding across the snowy slopes. Julia covered her entire body, making her barely recognizable safe for the signature Prada helmet and Mountain Dew snowboard featured in her picture carousel. The Olympic athlete relished the last batch of snow before it all dissolved into Spring showers.
Leisure Snowboarding
Julia wore her complete snow gear consisting of a black puffer jacket, white camo pants, and black accessories (hat, helmet, gloves, and boots.) She snowboarded across the Whistler Black Comb, impressively navigating all the obstacles in her way. Her fellow snowboarders and fans commended her skills in the comment section, including Jamie Anderson, who wrote "Yes" with a fire emoji and an exclamation mark.
Julia Returns To Newport
On April 2, Julia returned to her community, Westport, Connecticut, as they welcomed her back. Julia's reception was so overwhelming, and she couldn't believe her luck. Many of the guests claimed they'd followed the athlete's career from her teenage years until her youth. The Olympic silver-medalist told NBC Connecticut,
"I love connecting with all the kids and the parents. I had a lot of role models, so I just want to do my best to give back in that way."
Her father was also there and he said some words to the publication too. He said,
"It's awesome, I love it. I think it's so well-deserved. I'm glad that all the people that love and support her and have been friends with her for all these years."