Sofia Vergara In Bikini Is 'Ready For Weekend'

The Modern Family star has been giving glimpses of her glowing skin on social media. The actress prioritizes her skin, so her flawless skin is not too shocking. To look magnificent even at the age of 49 required hard work; Sofia believed in preventing a problem rather than fixing it. She developed rosacea in adulthood as a result of the high heat lamps on TV sets. The actress used to make use of rubs and scrubs but now used anything calming to soothe her skin. The model also used sun protection and hats to reduce the impact of the sun on the body. She has proved that the hard work which goes into achieving glowing skin is worth it in all ways.