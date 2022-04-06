Sofia Vergara always wows Instagram with her breathtaking pictures. Be it a red carpet dress, an award dress, simple outfits, or even a bikini; the actress sure has a way of making amazing statements with them all. The Colombian-American actress shared her bikini pose, looking sultry and enchanting.
Sofia Vergara In Bikini Is 'Ready For Weekend'
Sultry Bikini Selfie
The Colombian was an epitome of beauty as she posed for a selfie in a bikini. The actress sizzled on Instagram with a bathroom selfie in a pink two-piece bikini. Leaning close to the bathroom mirror, the picture captured her cleavage and intriguing waistline. The actress showed the perfect-perfect bikini figure to her 24.9 million followers. It generated a lot of heat from her fans, who commented on the model's body and flawless looks. One person commented, "How is it possible to be this stunning?" and another commented, "Perfection."
Charming Red Bikini
The pink bikini was just one of the many enticing bikini snaps of the model. The 49-year-old actress, in another of her Instagram stories, posted a throwback picture rocking a red two-piece bikini. The model gave an arch-back pose on a big red heel, stretching her charming legs and thighs. The red bikini and the red heel made her figure more visible against the white background. Fans dashed to the comment section to air their love for the model's figure in the sultry pose.
Achieving A Glowing Skin
The Modern Family star has been giving glimpses of her glowing skin on social media. The actress prioritizes her skin, so her flawless skin is not too shocking. To look magnificent even at the age of 49 required hard work; Sofia believed in preventing a problem rather than fixing it. She developed rosacea in adulthood as a result of the high heat lamps on TV sets. The actress used to make use of rubs and scrubs but now used anything calming to soothe her skin. The model also used sun protection and hats to reduce the impact of the sun on the body. She has proved that the hard work which goes into achieving glowing skin is worth it in all ways.
Skincare Secrets
According to Women's Health, Sofia has an outline of skincare secrets that had helped maintain her glowing skin over the years. The first one was placing her skin on high priority by making use of calming products and making use of products not sun rays. The charming actress also used skin products, added oils to her skincare routine, paid attention to her diet, and ate vegetables. It was also revealed that she made use of topical treatments and made sure her body was taken care of by having a skincare regimen. The American actress wore make-up for beauty enhancement and always cleaned her face at the end of the day.