HoYeon Jung Flaunts Tiny Waist In Calvin Klein

Netflix star HoYeon Jung has been impressing her Instagram followers as she flaunts her tiny waist in a Calvin Klein look. The South Korean actress and former runway queen continues to be snapped up by the biggest brands around - alongside fronting American fashion giant Calvin Klein, Jung is the face of both Louis Vuitton and Chanel fragrances.

A recent share showed the Squid Game star in a baggy '90s denim look as she drew attention to her slender frame, and the post even impressed supermodel Bella Hadid.