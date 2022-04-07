HoYeon Jung Flaunts Tiny Waist In Calvin Klein

Getty | Taylor Hill

Health & Lifestyle
Geri Green

Netflix star HoYeon Jung has been impressing her Instagram followers as she flaunts her tiny waist in a Calvin Klein look. The South Korean actress and former runway queen continues to be snapped up by the biggest brands around - alongside fronting American fashion giant Calvin Klein, Jung is the face of both Louis Vuitton and Chanel fragrances.

A recent share showed the Squid Game star in a baggy '90s denim look as she drew attention to her slender frame, and the post even impressed supermodel Bella Hadid.

The Latest

Backstreet Boys React To Machine Gun Kelly Throwing Up At Concert

Donald Trump Endorses Marjorie Taylor Greene For Reelection

MLB Rumors: This Is Where The Mets Stand On Eric Hosmer

Elon Musk Broke Law When He Bought Twitter Shares, Report Says

MLB News: Aaron Judge Doesn't Want To Talk About A New Contract

Stuns In CK Promo

Scroll for the photo. Jung, 27, was photographed by a plain tall wall and going low-key. The A-Lister actress stood with her flat belly on show as she rocked a tiny and pale blue tee. Lifting her shoulders for a stomach flash, the Seoul native paired her top with low-rise and triple button baggy jeans as she placed both hands in her pockets, with a downwards gaze affording a wild feel.

Jung wore minimal makeup as she embraced Calvin Klein's minimalist vibe, with a chunky watch and wrist-worn hair tie as the only accessories. "#ad," she wrote with a small string of emoji.

Celebrities

Christina Aguilera All Chaps While Recreating 'Dirrty' Look

Christina Aguilera All Chaps While Recreating 'Stripped' Look

By Rebecca Cukier

See More Photos Below

The post has gained over 4.9 million likes - Jung made headlines last year for gaining over 15 million Instagram followers in just three weeks as Squid Game took off. Comments did come in over the star's slender frame, although Jung has opened up, admitting she barely had "time to eat" while promoting the series she stars on.

Brooke Burke Stuns In Just A Towel

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Fashion Or Acting?

Getty | MICHAEL TRAN

The 2022 SAG Awards winner has opened up on whether or not she can handle both modeling and acting. Speaking to Teen Vogue last year, HoYeon stated:

"I hope I can do both but, physically, I think if I got a role or a new series came in, then I’d have to focus on the shooting. At that moment, I don't think I can do modeling at the same time as acting, but, if I don't have a time [where I need to be shooting], then I could do modeling. I could manage. I'm a very flexible person!"

Blown Away By Her Success

Touching on her fast rise to superstardom, the willowy star continued:

"I never expected this sort of thing to happen so I think the biggest emotion that I'm feeling is that I just can’t believe it. What I'm trying to do is I'm trying to see people that are very close to me so that I can stay [grounded] and I don't get carried away because of this."

Read Next

Must Read

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Is 'Ready For Weekend'

Charlotte Flair In Bikini Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction

Charlotte Flair In Bikini Says, "I Miss You"

Kaia Gerber Shows Off Broken Bone In Bikini

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.