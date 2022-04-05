What's better than one show-stopping outfit on the red carpet? TWO! All the biggest stars know that multiple looks at the award shows get people talking for days. That's why we've not stopped gushing over Saweetie's outfit change at the MGM Grand Theater in Las Vegas. The Grammy nominee, who already stole the show in a hot pink Valentino number, returned to the carpet wearing a bubble Oscar de la Renta custom-made gown - one of the perks of being rich.
Saweetie Wows In Braless Oscar De La Renta
Celebrating Her Nomination
The rapper told Laverne Cox on the red carpet that she didn't think she'd find success as fast as she did, and is grateful to the Recording Academy for the nomination.
"2X GRAMMY NOMINATED IKDR !!!!! ❄️❄️❄️ I’m speechless I wish I had the words to express how I feel but I’m just so grateful!!!!!!! Being acknowledged for all the hard work me and my team have been doing feels AMAZINNNNNG 🙏🏽 thank you #TeamIcy for stickin with me through thick and thin y’all some real ride or dies IKDR!!!!!!"
Switching Up Her Hairdo
Saweetie also used the Red Carpet to debut her newest hairstyle - a platinum blonde pixie cut. The 28-year-old has a habit of switching her hairstyle consistently. Sunday wasn't the first time she wore it in a platinum blonde pixie cut, but it was the first in a long while. The last time she wore a similar hairdo was in Paris during the Summer of 2021.
Draped In Custom Crystal Mesh Bodice
Saweetie wore a custom black taffeta bubble gown with a draped bustier and crystal flowers. The bubble skirt was a high-low design flaunting her toned-long legs clad in black sandal stilettos, while the bodice was a taffeta and crystal mesh bustier. The crystal mesh-covered her entire back barring the need for a neckpiece. So, she accessorized her look with shiny diamond jewelry pieces - stud earrings, rings, and a bracelet.
Drawing Inspiration From Halle Berry
According to the E! Pre-show correspondent, Saweetie's custom-made dress drew inspiration from the legendary Oscar award-winning actress Halle Berry's 2002 gown. Halle's dress meshed floral appliques on her net bodice, which joined on a burgundy flowing skirt. Saweetie's dress came into fruition within three days, yet the perfection on the carpet is no indication of the rushed work! Some fashion critics panned the outfit saying the skirt was a tacky addition that didn't fit her intricately-designed bodice.