Saweetie Wows In Braless Oscar De La Renta

What's better than one show-stopping outfit on the red carpet? TWO! All the biggest stars know that multiple looks at the award shows get people talking for days. That's why we've not stopped gushing over Saweetie's outfit change at the MGM Grand Theater in Las Vegas. The Grammy nominee, who already stole the show in a hot pink Valentino number, returned to the carpet wearing a bubble Oscar de la Renta custom-made gown - one of the perks of being rich.