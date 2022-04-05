Jazmine Sullivan In Christian Siriano Celebrates Double Grammy Win

"I hope I’m just a testimony of God’s love and grace for us. I want these wins to be personal for YOU!! This Is the season for the underdog, the overlooked. It’s time to WIN! Love you❤️❤️"

After 19 long years in the music industry, Jazmine Sullivan finally became a Grammy Award-winning singer on April 3, 2022. The 34-year-old won in major R&B categories, and couldn't believe her ears when she heard her name. She was so used to being the underdog, that it took her manager to clarify the win belonged to her. She told Entertainment Tonight as much,

"I can’t even explain it. I can’t explain it, but I know it feels very special with this project."