Sheila LaBarre: The Gold Digger Who Lured Men To Their Death

Sheila's long relationship with Dr. LeBarre was strange; why did he allow her so much control over his life if they were no longer romantically involved? Why did he let her live with him and control his practice? Why would he sign over his farm to her? There have been many speculations but no answers, including the theory that she may finally have tired of having him around and killed him herself.

For she was a killer. That much would become clear.

For six years, Sheila had been having a "relationship" with a man named James Brackett, who she abused severely. He tried to escape many times, including hiking through a blizzard to a local homeless shelter; but at last, his relatives got him out. Both during and after her relationship with Brackett, Sheila had a constant stream of men to and from the farm. Some were farmhands; some were her lovers; some were never seen again.

One of these was Michael Deloge, a drifter from Connecticut. He was homeless and estranged from his family and struggled with substance abuse problems. Sheila saw him as easy prey and soon had him under her spell. She moved him into the farmhouse. Less than one year later, he disappeared.

Sheila's neighbors would later describe a horrifying scene: Michael was stumbling toward them, his head bleeding.

"Sheila," he said.

Michael's mother Donna contacted her son, begging him to leave Sheila, who then sent Donna a video where Michael, his face scratched and bruised, claimed that his mother allowed him to be sexually abused as a child. This, it's suspected, is how Sheila controlled her victims: she'd get them on video, admitting to something atrocious; then threaten to show the videos if these men didn't obey her every whim.

Michael was last seen alive in 2005; three years later, his birth certificate, along with a human bone and a spent shell casing, were found in Sheila's septic tank.