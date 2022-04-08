Sheila LaBarre: The Gold Digger Who Lured Men To Their Death

youtube | True Crime Daily

News & Politics
Tara Sigler

A young man stumbles down a wooded path, bleeding from the head. He walks right past concerned neighbors and mutters just one word: "Sheila."

That young man was Michael Deloge, one of the victims of Sheila LaBarre. LaBarre believed herself to be an "avenging angel", sent by God after a near-death experience to kill pedophiles. She saw herself as a protector of children, she claimed; but did she actually believe this, or was it just an excuse for her murderous actions?

The Latest

Elon Musk Buying Twitter Shares Potential 'Game-Changer' For Trump, Analyst Says

NFL Rumors: Jets Could Make A Run At 49ers' Deebo Samuel

NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Wanted To Join The Dolphins Just To Get Back At The Patriots

NFL Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu Says He's 'Heartbroken,' Blames Chiefs For Departure

MLB Rumors: Red Sox, Nathan Eovaldi Haven't Talked About An Extension

A Farm With Dark Secrets

youtube | True Crime Daily

In her youth, Sheila was a beautiful, sensual woman who seemed to have one goal in life: to rise above the squalor of her poor Alabama childhood. In 1987, after she'd already been married and divorced twice, she met Dr. Wilfred LaBarre, a widower who owned a horse farm in rural New Hampshire. Sheila found his personal ad in a newspaper and immediately began sending him seductive photos.

Dr. LeBarre was hooked. He was significantly older than Sheila, and due to her youth and beauty, she easily seduced him into bending to her every whim. She moved in with him at his farm and insinuated herself into his chiropractic business. She also began to isolate the doctor from his friends and family in order to keep all his attention (and wealth) focused on her.

She called herself Sheila LeBarre henceforth, although they never married and ceased a physical/romantic relationship after just one year. In 1995, she even married another man, Wayne Ennis, who lived with them at the farm until Sheila divorced him the next year. The reason for the divorce? Sheila had asked Ennis to kill Dr. LeBarre. Horrified, Ennis told the doctor, who helped him escape.

Still, somehow, she convinced Dr. LeBarre to give her power of attorney and sign over the property to her, so when he died, she inherited everything, despite his family's protests.

Celebrities

Kim Kardashian Files To Be Legally Single

"There Are Simply No Compelling Reasons Not To Grant A Motion To Bifurcate And Terminate Marital Status In This Case"

By chisom

Michael Deloge: Lured To His Death

youtube | Express Cardboard

Sheila's long relationship with Dr. LeBarre was strange; why did he allow her so much control over his life if they were no longer romantically involved? Why did he let her live with him and control his practice? Why would he sign over his farm to her? There have been many speculations but no answers, including the theory that she may finally have tired of having him around and killed him herself.

For she was a killer. That much would become clear.

For six years, Sheila had been having a "relationship" with a man named James Brackett, who she abused severely. He tried to escape many times, including hiking through a blizzard to a local homeless shelter; but at last, his relatives got him out. Both during and after her relationship with Brackett, Sheila had a constant stream of men to and from the farm. Some were farmhands; some were her lovers; some were never seen again.

One of these was Michael Deloge, a drifter from Connecticut. He was homeless and estranged from his family and struggled with substance abuse problems. Sheila saw him as easy prey and soon had him under her spell. She moved him into the farmhouse. Less than one year later, he disappeared.

Sheila's neighbors would later describe a horrifying scene: Michael was stumbling toward them, his head bleeding.

"Sheila," he said.

Michael's mother Donna contacted her son, begging him to leave Sheila, who then sent Donna a video where Michael, his face scratched and bruised, claimed that his mother allowed him to be sexually abused as a child. This, it's suspected, is how Sheila controlled her victims: she'd get them on video, admitting to something atrocious; then threaten to show the videos if these men didn't obey her every whim.

Michael was last seen alive in 2005; three years later, his birth certificate, along with a human bone and a spent shell casing, were found in Sheila's septic tank.

Jennifer Aniston Introduces Adorable New Puppy To The World On Instagram

Elon Musk Broke Law When He Bought Twitter Shares, Report Says

Kenny Countie: Found In A Fire Pit

youtube | Express Cardboard

In 2006, Sheila was again browsing personal ads. That's how she met Kenny Countie, a 24-year-old man who had mental and emotional disabilities. Kenny was described as having the mental capacity of a child. He was seen at Walmart, severely beaten and in a wheelchair, unable to walk. Sheila was with him, buying fuel cans which she would later use in disposing of his body.

Once Sheila was "done" with Kenny, she stabbed him to death and burned his body in her fire pit at the farm.

A Grisly Discovery

youtube | True Crime Daily

Sheila had made a video of Kenny vomiting and making a false confession of being a pedophile. Sheila played this for the police and then claimed that Kenny had simply left her.

Kenny's mother filed a missing persons report. The next day, police visited Sheila and found evidence that Kenny had been murdered. On April 1, 2006, Sheila LaBarre was arrested on charges of first-degree murder. Over the next three weeks, the farm was searched. Kenny's remains were found in the fire pit. Investigators also found three severed human toes but could not identify to whom they belonged.

Murderous Intentions

youtube | True Crime Daily

During her trial, Sheila confessed to the murders of Michael and Kenny and pled insanity; but was found guilty. In June of 2008, she was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Sheila LaBarre, once young and beautiful, could have had anything she wanted out of life. But she chose violence. Her desperate, sick need to control every man she was involved with ultimately destroyed her own life.

For more true crime stories, click here.

Read Next

Must Read

Kaia Gerber Shows Off Broken Bone In Bikini

Alexandra Daddario Unzipped In Swimsuit Showoff

Danica Patrick's Top Bikini Modeling Moments

Surfer Anastasia Ashley Offers Rear View In Bikini

Surfer Alana Blanchard Flaunts Toned Body In Bikini

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.