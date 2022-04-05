It's been 10 months since Trevor Bauer was last on the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers. And, even though his administrative leave is set to expire on April 16, it doesn't seem like Major League Baseball plans to allow him to play again any time soon, even though he won't face any criminal charges for alleged sexual assault.
MLB News: Judge Denies Trevor Bauer's Latest Petition
Bauer's Camp Wanted A Reimbursement
Moreover, the former Cy Young award winner suffered a bit of a setback in court, as the judge denied his subpoena to get his accuser's phone records:
"Bauer’s attorneys previously alleged the records could support their suspicion that the woman’s attorneys could have been 'misusing a proceeding designed to protect real victims of domestic violence to gain publicity' and Bauer thus should be reimbursed for his legal fees," reported Bill Shakin of The Los Angeles Times.
Bauer Wanted To Speed Up The Process With MLB
Besides the financial implications of getting the records, Bauer hoped to use them in his case amid MLB's investigation:
"The decision could accelerate the process for Major League Baseball to determine whether Bauer should be suspended for violating its sexual assault policy, 10 months after the accusation," Shakin added. "The league has kept Bauer on paid leave since then, with the consent of the players’ union, as legal matters have played out and Bauer has maintained he did nothing wrong."
The Records Could've Helped Bauer's Case
The hurler hoped that the records could work in his favor and prove his innocence to avoid a suspension and payment withheld from the league:
"Bauer is expected to meet with MLB investigators and share his version of events, and he could have cited information from the records to support his contention that he should not be suspended," Shakin wrote. "Under the league’s sexual assault and domestic violence policy, a player can be suspended even if he is not charged with a crime."
The League Has Its Own Policy
It's also worth noting that the league could still suspend Bauer even if he's not facing criminal charges:
"Although the district attorney said he could not prove any charges beyond a reasonable doubt, Commissioner Rob Manfred would not need to meet that standard and would evaluate Bauer’s conduct against a league policy that defines a nonconsensual sexual act in part as 'when a person uses force … or when the victim is … unconscious or legally incapable of consent,'" Shakin added.
As of now, the league has yet to take a stand on Bauer's situation, with most analysts expecting his administrative leave to be extended once again.