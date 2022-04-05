Chloe Kim In Bikini Impersonates 'Baby Shark'

Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim spends her days on the beach after a long snowboarding season. The 21-year-old has Instagram posts proving her love for the ocean with hot bikini pictures and accompanying captions. She uses words like "happy" and "excited" whenever she shares moments of her beach and pool time with her almost one million followers.

This year, Chloe hasn't shared any new pictures because she's been busy training for the Olympics (where she won a Gold Medal for Team USA) and dipping her toes into other business ventures.