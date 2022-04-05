Elle Macpherson In Bikini Talks Self-Care

Macpherson does not joke about her health and looks, and she follows a set of healthy routines that keeps her fit. Once during a question and answer session with Goop, the Elle Macpherson Intimates founder shared her beauty tips with fans. Asked how she stays vital and fresh, Macpherson expanded that living clean, green, and active helps the body "operate at its optimum level."

She revealed that following an alkaline diet of organic foods has greatly boosted her health. To get the Macpherson's look, one also has to eat a variety of greens as they provide different benefits. In addition to this, Macpherson revealed that drinking lots of water and adequate sleep goes a long way in maintaining body freshness.