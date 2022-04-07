Larsa Pippen Loses Shirt In Louis Vuitton Showoff

Getty | Ari Perilstein

Geri Green

Reality star Larsa Pippen has been impressing the digital space in a shirt-coming-off look as she shouts out both an affordable brand and a designer one. The 47-year-old former BFF to Kim Kardashian proved that both $ and $$$ can make the perfect outfit early last year, delighting her army of Instagram followers in an edgy pants and heels look, also rocking a high-end Louis Vuitton purse.

Pippen, known for her divorce from NBA icon Scottie Pippen, was giving a nod to Pretty Little Thing - her post came around one year after she reportedly inked a six-figure deal with the rival to Fashion Nova.

Stuns In Killer LV Look

Scroll for the photo. It showed Larsa all dolled up for a night out. The Chicago-born blonde was photographed indoors as she rocked a slightly cropped, elasticated, and baggy black pair of pants, but it was super tight up top as she flaunted her trim tummy in a clingy white bralette.

Going full fashionista, the mom of four wore her black shirt totally falling off her, also accessorizing her high-heeled ensemble via a clutch from Louis Vuitton. The French fashion house is, alongside brands from Chanel to Balmain, all over Pippen's Instagram. She's even donned Fendi and Louis Vuitton swimwear.

See More Photos Below

Getty | Romain Maurice

Taking to her caption, Larsa wrote: "Surround yourself with people who see your value and remind you of it. @prettylittlething."

She also made sure to take pandemic-founded jewelry brand Larsa Marie as she posed glittering in diamonds and with her makeup flawless as usual. Larsa joins a small circle of celebrities now retailing their own jewelry, not limited to actress Lindsay Lohan and reality star Kristin Cavallari. On her website, Larsa Marie is introduced, reading:

"Larsa Marie is a designer jewelry line inspired by Larsa Marie Pippen that is sold exclusively online from Los Angeles, California. The line caters to all women with a goal of giving them affordable luxury direct to their door. Larsa has always been passionate about fine jewelry, and designing a jewelry line has been her lifelong dream."

Selling Her Gems

The brand adds: "She partnered with a high-end jewelry dealer based in LA known for its worldwide business dealings of over 45 years, to create the Larsa Marie jewelry line that newly launched in August 2020."

Cherry-Picked By PLT

Getty | MEGA

Larsa also rakes in cash via her IG influencer gigs, these days largely name-dropping PLT, also fronted by Jordyn Woods, Doja Cat, and British model Demi Rose. For more, give Larsa a follow.

