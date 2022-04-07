Larsa Pippen Loses Shirt In Louis Vuitton Showoff

Reality star Larsa Pippen has been impressing the digital space in a shirt-coming-off look as she shouts out both an affordable brand and a designer one. The 47-year-old former BFF to Kim Kardashian proved that both $ and $$$ can make the perfect outfit early last year, delighting her army of Instagram followers in an edgy pants and heels look, also rocking a high-end Louis Vuitton purse.

Pippen, known for her divorce from NBA icon Scottie Pippen, was giving a nod to Pretty Little Thing - her post came around one year after she reportedly inked a six-figure deal with the rival to Fashion Nova.