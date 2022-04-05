Lori Harvey Shows Off Chic Athleisure In Mugler

In a recent Instagram post in true model style, Lori Harvey put a fashionable spin on athleisure wear. The 25-year-old wore Mugler sportswear covering her curvy body yet looking as sexy as ever. Her picture comes mere days after she and her boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan, had their first red carpet date.

The model joins other celebrities embracing athleisurewear for casual outings. Yesterday, she was pictured out and about in similar clothing, although less dolled up. She wore high-waist black leggings, a cropped pullover, black booties, sunshades, and a blue woven purse.

Chic Athleisure Style

Lori's stylist Maeve Riley curated this look consisting of a cropped windbreaker jacket, sheer mesh bra, and high-waisted pants. The model wore her jacket slightly off-shoulder, letting the hood fall while she zipped up halfway, revealing her bra underneath. Lori's black mesh bra is a convertible from American brand DKNY, and her pants were a split hem set with a black mesh panel on the left hip from Mugler. The skintight pants had a split hem on each leg showing her chunky black boots.

Flawless Makeup

Lori wore flawless makeup done by Diana Shin. It has soft coffee-toned eyeshadow and matching glossy lips which she paired with a neat fancy bun. She laid her baby hair and accessorized her look with diamond jewelry pieces consisting of stud earrings and a loose choker necklace.

Followers and friends alike filled the comment section with compliments for the model. JT from the city girls left a fire and heart emoji calling her nickname, "LoLo". Chanel Iman also left a heart eyes emoji.

Standing Tall In Amina Muaddi

Lori's black pointed-toe platform boots are from Amina Muaddi's Fall-Winter collection. The Yigit booties are 6-inches high stilettos with the signature pyramid heel on a trapezoid platform. The shoes added some inches to Lori's height making her look taller as she posed for the cameras. Each camera angle showed off her glowing skin underneath the ring light, and even when she snapped a mirror selfie in her dimly lit closet, Lori's skin still stood out. There's that SKN by LH glow she's talking about!

"The YIGIT bootie in black nappa with a vertiginous platform and a 150mm stiletto heel."

Out And About

The awards season is over and everyone is back to business as usual including Lori Harvey. Since Sunday, the model has made several appearances in public going about her daily life including work events.

