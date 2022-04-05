In a recent Instagram post in true model style, Lori Harvey put a fashionable spin on athleisure wear. The 25-year-old wore Mugler sportswear covering her curvy body yet looking as sexy as ever. Her picture comes mere days after she and her boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan, had their first red carpet date.

The model joins other celebrities embracing athleisurewear for casual outings. Yesterday, she was pictured out and about in similar clothing, although less dolled up. She wore high-waist black leggings, a cropped pullover, black booties, sunshades, and a blue woven purse.